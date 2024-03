The shares of Democratic primary voters who said Biden should be the nominee (46%) and those who said he shouldn't (45%) are roughly equal. Among Democrats under 45, opposition was even stronger.

While Biden got 72% of that group in 2020 exit polling, up almost 50 points above Trump, the recent poll had Biden leading only slightly, 47% compared to Trump's 41%.

Not to pile on or anything . . . . but this is higher than I expected.More than half, 65%, of voters think the country is heading in the wrong direction , according to a poll $$ The New York Times and Siena College published Saturday.Just under half of those surveyed, 43%, believe President Joe Biden's policies have hurt them personally — which isn't particularly encouraging news for the Democratic frontrunner likely to face off against former President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election."The poll offers an array of warning signs for the president about weaknesses within the Democratic coalition, including among women, Black and Latino voters," The Times reports $$ . "So far, it is Mr. Trump who has better unified his party, even amid an ongoing primary contest."The New York Times identified as one of the "more ominous findings" for Biden that "the historical edge Democrats have held with working-class voters of color who did not attend college continues to erode."