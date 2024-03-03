Elections NYT: Majority See Biden Too Old To Be Effective

Rob Battisti

Rob Battisti

HR for HR
@Steel
Joined
Jun 1, 2007
Messages
25,906
Reaction score
38,075
A striking 61 percent said they thought he was “just too old” to be an effective president.
Click to expand...

Poll shows what we all know.


13% say he’s no longer capable of the job but will still vote for him. Sounds like a few posters here.

A sizable share was even more worried: Nineteen percent of those who voted for Mr. Biden in 2020, and 13 percent of those who said they would back him in November, said the 81-year-old president’s age was such a problem that he was no longer capable of handling the job.
Click to expand...

So, what do you think?

Age is a huge issue coming into this election cycle.

Will Biden yell at the moderator of the debate when they bring up that voters think he’s too old?

https://www.nytimes.com/2024/03/03/us/politics/biden-age-trump-poll.html
 
He is obviously too old...but the Trump factor will get him elected again...Trump and trumpers are poison
 
They would rather vote for 110 year old guy instead of Trump but same can be said about the other side too
 
Both Trump and Biden are much too old to hold public office. The best we can hope for is that we can get a decent cabinet and they off-set the senility.

Unfortunately, when you compare both cabinets we've seen from these two I'm not sure one is significantly better than the other.
 
Not to pile on or anything . . . . but this is higher than I expected.

Yikes


More than half, 65%, of voters think the country is heading in the wrong direction, according to a poll $$ The New York Times and Siena College published Saturday.
Why it matters: Just under half of those surveyed, 43%, believe President Joe Biden's policies have hurt them personally — which isn't particularly encouraging news for the Democratic frontrunner likely to face off against former President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

Between the lines: "The poll offers an array of warning signs for the president about weaknesses within the Democratic coalition, including among women, Black and Latino voters," The Times reports $$. "So far, it is Mr. Trump who has better unified his party, even amid an ongoing primary contest."

  • The shares of Democratic primary voters who said Biden should be the nominee (46%) and those who said he shouldn't (45%) are roughly equal. Among Democrats under 45, opposition was even stronger.
Context: The New York Times identified as one of the "more ominous findings" for Biden that "the historical edge Democrats have held with working-class voters of color who did not attend college continues to erode."

  • While Biden got 72% of that group in 2020 exit polling, up almost 50 points above Trump, the recent poll had Biden leading only slightly, 47% compared to Trump's 41%.
 
It's definitely entertaining watching them try to juggle running a guy with dementia without being able to admit what we all already know; that the actual decisions are made by people you don't get to vote for anyway.
 
nostradumbass said:
It's definitely entertaining watching them try to juggle running a guy with dementia without being able to admit what we all already know; that the actual decisions are made by people you don't get to vote for anyway.
Click to expand...

A shadow government of unelected beaurocrats? Now THAT'S democracy!
 
It's more how advanced his cognitive decline is rather than his age alone. His is severe and it's clear he doesn't actively have a hand in making decisions. His handlers do. We also see the media running full defense by trying to exaggerate about Trump's supposed "dementia." It's silly. Not one piece of audio or video of Trump can compare to Biden's worst. They know this, but the narrative has to continue at all cost.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,958
Messages
55,180,952
Members
174,656
Latest member
JeromeBrun

Share this page

Back
Top