A striking 61 percent said they thought he was “just too old” to be an effective president.
Poll shows what we all know.
13% say he’s no longer capable of the job but will still vote for him. Sounds like a few posters here.
A sizable share was even more worried: Nineteen percent of those who voted for Mr. Biden in 2020, and 13 percent of those who said they would back him in November, said the 81-year-old president’s age was such a problem that he was no longer capable of handling the job.
So, what do you think?
Age is a huge issue coming into this election cycle.
Will Biden yell at the moderator of the debate when they bring up that voters think he’s too old?
https://www.nytimes.com/2024/03/03/us/politics/biden-age-trump-poll.html