- Even though Trump moved to ban TikTok (when he was President), he opposes this ban.
- Reason: can't let Biden get a win. Must hurt Facebook
- Despite Trump's opposition to the TikTok ban, Republicans joined Dems (in the House) to approve (2/3rd in favor) the Bill ordering Byte Dance (TikTok's parent company) to sell TikTok or face being banned in the US.
- Die hard Trump supporters like Stefanik and Boebert did not agree with Trump against banning TikTok. But other Trump supporters like Gaetz, MTG and Nancy Mace did agree with Trump and opposed the ban.
--
Here’s a rarity for House Republicans — they just bucked Donald Trump.
Weeks after walking away from a bipartisan border deal at the former president’s behest, House Republican leaders on Wednesday rammed through a bill that could eventually ban TikTok over Trump’s objections.
Republicans who rejected Trump’s warnings on Wednesday included some of his staunchest supporters. Reps. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) and Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) were among the 197 Republicans who voted in favor of the bill — which easily cleared the two-thirds vote threshold it needed to pass the lower chamber.
Trump had warned Republicans against approving the bill that would force Beijing-based ByteDance to divest TikTok within six months or face a ban on the app in the U.S. While Trump believes TikTok is a national security threat, he also said barring it would empower Facebook, which he considers “an enemy of the people.”
The stance marked a reversal for Trump, who had issued an executive order when he was president attempting to ban TikTok. And it came as the prominent Club for Growth and a former senior Trump senior adviser, Kellyanne Conway, were on Capitol Hill advocating for the app.
But unlike with the border bill — which Trump actively pushed Republicans to walk away from to deny rival President Joe Biden an election-year win — the former president did not directly pressure lawmakers to vote against the TikTok legislation, a person close to Trump and granted anonymity to speak freely said. Trump’s campaign declined comment.
--
Biden said he will sign the Bill if Congress passes it. I thought Pres Biden was supposed to be in China's pocket...
--
Biden said he will sign the Bill if Congress passes it. I thought Pres Biden was supposed to be in China's pocket...
