House Republican leaders on Wednesday rammed through a bill that could eventually ban TikTok over Trump’s objections.

he also said barring it would empower Facebook, which he considers “an enemy of the people.”

to deny rival President Joe Biden an election-year win

House Republicans break from Trump on TikTok The former president voiced opposition to a possible ban. Republicans went ahead, anyway.

- Even though Trump moved to ban TikTok (when he was President), he opposes this ban.- Reason: can't let Biden get a win. Must hurt Facebook- Despite Trump's opposition to the TikTok ban, Republicans joined Dems (in the House) to approve (2/3rd in favor) the Bill ordering Byte Dance (TikTok's parent company) to sell TikTok or face being banned in the US.- Die hard Trump supporters like Stefanik and Boebert did not agree with Trump against banning TikTok. But other Trump supporters like Gaetz, MTG and Nancy Mace did agree with Trump and opposed the ban.--Biden said he will sign the Bill if Congress passes it. I thought Pres Biden was supposed to be in China's pocket...