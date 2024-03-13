Elections Donald Trump opposes banning TikTok; to hurt Facebook and prevent Biden from getting a win

- Even though Trump moved to ban TikTok (when he was President), he opposes this ban.
- Reason: can't let Biden get a win. Must hurt Facebook

- Despite Trump's opposition to the TikTok ban, Republicans joined Dems (in the House) to approve (2/3rd in favor) the Bill ordering Byte Dance (TikTok's parent company) to sell TikTok or face being banned in the US.

- Die hard Trump supporters like Stefanik and Boebert did not agree with Trump against banning TikTok. But other Trump supporters like Gaetz, MTG and Nancy Mace did agree with Trump and opposed the ban.

Here’s a rarity for House Republicans — they just bucked Donald Trump.

Weeks after walking away from a bipartisan border deal at the former president’s behest, House Republican leaders on Wednesday rammed through a bill that could eventually ban TikTok over Trump’s objections.

Republicans who rejected Trump’s warnings on Wednesday included some of his staunchest supporters. Reps. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) and Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) were among the 197 Republicans who voted in favor of the bill — which easily cleared the two-thirds vote threshold it needed to pass the lower chamber.

Trump had warned Republicans against approving the bill that would force Beijing-based ByteDance to divest TikTok within six months or face a ban on the app in the U.S. While Trump believes TikTok is a national security threat, he also said barring it would empower Facebook, which he considers “an enemy of the people.”

The stance marked a reversal for Trump, who had issued an executive order when he was president attempting to ban TikTok. And it came as the prominent Club for Growth and a former senior Trump senior adviser, Kellyanne Conway, were on Capitol Hill advocating for the app.

But unlike with the border bill — which Trump actively pushed Republicans to walk away from to deny rival President Joe Biden an election-year win — the former president did not directly pressure lawmakers to vote against the TikTok legislation, a person close to Trump and granted anonymity to speak freely said. Trump’s campaign declined comment.


House Republicans break from Trump on TikTok

The former president voiced opposition to a possible ban. Republicans went ahead, anyway.
Biden said he will sign the Bill if Congress passes it. I thought Pres Biden was supposed to be in China's pocket...
 
nixkid said:
Trump meets with a billionaire TikTok investor who is expected to make a large donation and then immediately does a 180 on forcing a sale. I'm sure it's just a coincidence though.

Trump met with a billionaire GOP donor with a big stake in TikTok just days before he publicly tried to save the app

During his time in the White House, Trump tried to ban the app but lost in the courts. Now, he's changed his mind on the matter.
Totally not related...
 
Swamp'ist of the Swamp'ist!
 
I wonder why Freedum Caucus retards voted against this? We may never know...
 
It doesn't ban tik tok. If you're going to ban it then ban it, and ban the other social media apps while you're at it.

Either make a bill that criminalizes abuse of user data or transfer to any foreign country, or STFU. Whoa, look out, you force the sale of a shitty app to some other billionaire who then sells the data to China anyway just like airbnb and Facebook already do.
 
nostradumbass said:
It doesn't ban tik tok. If you're going to ban it then ban it, and ban the other social media apps while you're at it.

Either make a bill that criminalizes abuse of user data or transfer to any foreign country, or STFU. Whoa, look out, you force the sale of a shitty app to some other billionaire who then sells the data to China anyway just like airbnb and Facebook already do.
Virtually every news article, if not all, use the word "ban" to describe this legislation.

It is a ban if the US gov. stops TikTok from opertaing in US - in US app stores and being hosted by Web hosting services in the US.
 
Money is all its about and fame. Akina walking around with a pocketbook that costs more then a Mercedes these are the connected people with regular people?

 
