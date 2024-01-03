Scerpi said:



Ok Buddy No...You've got @idrankyourbeer who's made it his person Mt Everest... and a handful of the other typical suspects, circle jerking themselves daily in Jan6 threads.But the average voter doesn't give two shits about it. lol..."Jan 6th was worse than 9/11 and Pearl Harbor!!!"Ok Buddy Click to expand...

imagine the shit fits the maga trash would have thrown if it was crooked hillary who tried to defraud the country and steal the election and it was the hillary supporters who threw a nuclear meltdown at the capitol and beat up a bunch of cops while trying to stop the election from being certified for the rightful winner.we would never hear the end of it from these same people who cry about anything from tapdancing to tan suits. oh yeah it would be considered worse than 9/11 or pearl harbor to guys for sure. and it might even be about as bad as those BLM riots, which was like the worst thing ever!suddenly it wouldn't be just a peaceful and orderly sightseeing tour of the capitol to these political hacks anymore. suddenly it would be a terrible crime, and these cute little chucklefucks right here would still be pretending to be all about law and order and chanting "lock them up!" and "blue lives matter!" instead of crying about a bunch of unrelated and mostly peaceful BLM riots and trying to downplay their own disgraceful and unlawful actions and trying to whatabout it all awaybut no, that didn't happen. all you got out of that was that one meme picture of hillary clinton's only fan crying to the sky, meanwhile over 1250 of your fellow culties have gotten hauled off to jail and taking their orderly tours of the american justice system just to own the libs, while the orange election-losing fraudster and rapist who you sad sacks of shit adore so dearly has came under 91 felony indictments for his own wrongdoings, along with plenty of his homeboys who have now decided to take guilty pleas and testify against the mandarin molester.cope and seethe muppet. cope and seethe.