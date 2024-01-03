cottagecheesefan
To kick off his campaign by marking the 3 year anniversary of the insurrection. They chose Valley Forge to give backdrop to how democracy is on the line. One would think he would kick off his reelection campaign talking about what he has done as president, rather than making it all about Trump.
President Joe Biden plans to mark three years since the 2021 Capitol riot with a speech at Valley Forge, where George Washington staged American troops during the Revolutionary War.
His remarks in Pennsylvania on Saturday are intended to frame the 2024 presidential election as a fight for democracy. Mr. Biden's reelection campaign said he will also be making a speech next week at the Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina, the site of the 2015 shooting by a white supremacist. There, Mr. Biden aims to draw a contrast with former President Donald Trump and the "anti-freedom agenda" of his "[Make America Great Again] apostles," the Biden campaign says.
"When Joe Biden ran for president four years ago, he said we are in a 'battle for the soul of America,' and as we look towards November 2024, we still are," Biden campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez said during a campaign strategy briefing on Wednesday.
Trump was the primary focus of the briefing by top Biden campaign officials, who mentioned him more than a dozen times during a session that lasted under 30 minutes.
"The threat that Donald Trump posed in 2020 to American democracy has only grown more dire in the years since," Chavez Rodriguez said, adding the Biden reelection campaign is being run like the "fate of our democracy depends on it — because it does."
