Rumored Shavkat Rakhamonov vs Kamaru Usman - UFC 310 - Dec 7th

Usman talks getting the belt back will be done or he will surprise us all.
 
I was kinda hoping they'd put Prates in there.

Usman is lame at this point. He's lost 3 in a row, doesn't deserve this opportunity.

But whatever. Last minute and ufc probably felt like they needed a name. I think he's shot and gets worked.
 
I get Usman doesn't deserve it but that card desperately needs a main event.
 
I was kinda hoping they'd put Prates in there.

Usman is lame at this point. He's lost 3 in a row, doesn't deserve this opportunity.

But whatever. Last minute and ufc probably felt like they needed a name. I think he's shot and gets worked.
They're just now building Prates, we'll get him JDM and Shavkat all fighting eachother in the next 24 months as main events.
Usman is a free feather in Shavkat's cap. Marty hasn't cut to 170 in a while and will be slow, Shavkat finishes him in 4 rounds or less.
 
Interim is beyond stupid. Is giving them a fake belt going to improve buys over it being a 5 round #1 contender fight?
 
They're just now building Prates, we'll get him JDM and Shavkat all fighting eachother in the next 24 months as main events.
Usman is a free feather in Shavkat's cap. Marty hasn't cut to 170 in a while and will be slow, Shavkat finishes him in 4 rounds or less.
I get it. But when you've got a guy that's got 5 walk off KOs in a row I think you can make an exception and throw a guy like that in a fight like this.

That fight would have had the hard-core fans pumped up.

This fight we got, just kinda sucks tbh. Usman doesn't even really bring anything to the table that makes me think he could pull off an upset. He should be a big underdog.
 
