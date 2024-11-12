It's obvious at this point if you save a card as a last second replacement Dana rewards you w/ one free title shot when you chooseSome guys get cut after a trifecta of loses
Marty gets an interim shot
He’s got that Dana Black privilege
They're just now building Prates, we'll get him JDM and Shavkat all fighting eachother in the next 24 months as main events.I was kinda hoping they'd put Prates in there.
Usman is lame at this point. He's lost 3 in a row, doesn't deserve this opportunity.
But whatever. Last minute and ufc probably felt like they needed a name. I think he's shot and gets worked.
Usman is a free feather in Shavkat's cap. Marty hasn't cut to 170 in a while and will be slow, Shavkat finishes him in 4 rounds or less.