I am worried for Buckley i want him to get the TKO but unfortunately i think Ian garry might finish him. The range and size is sort of disadvantage to Buckley. Garry might be a tad to big for Buckley but nonetheless heres to hoping for a great TKO victory for Buckley
I think Garry is going to use the calf kick a ton in this fight and utilise the teep to keep Buckley away from him, a lot of circling but I could see him actually getting a finish this time out. Picking Ian Garry obviously, he doesn’t lose to non white fighters