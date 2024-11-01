News Ian Garry vs Joaquin Buckley - UFC Tampa - Dec 14

I am worried for Buckley i want him to get the TKO but unfortunately i think Ian garry might finish him. The range and size is sort of disadvantage to Buckley. Garry might be a tad to big for Buckley but nonetheless heres to hoping for a great TKO victory for Buckley
 
Excellent fight. I will go against the majority and pick Buckley by knockout. But Garry win wouldnt surprise me either
 
Buckley's gonna run into a lot of the same problems he ran into with Kevin Holland. The height difference is gonna make it very hard to close distance without getting clipped.
 
I love this fight …. Garry wins the first 2 rounds easy ….gives away the 3rd on his bicycle…..29-28 for Ian Garry ….fairly easy work
 
Good match, Garry gets it done
 
Gary should pick him apart and I don't even think all that highly of Ian.
 
Good matchmaking UNC DANA.

Winner needs one more for a title shot
 
Istryker said:
Good matchmaking UNC DANA.

Winner needs one more for a title shot
Click to expand...
I agree JDM deserves it more after Shavkat, but i think if Garry wins they'll push him to a title shot after cause of his marketability.
 
Buckley gonna need to land a bomb on him to get this done.
 
I think Garry is going to use the calf kick a ton in this fight and utilise the teep to keep Buckley away from him, a lot of circling but I could see him actually getting a finish this time out. Picking Ian Garry obviously, he doesn’t lose to non white fighters
 
GET EM BUCK LETS GOOOOOOOOOO


If Buckley came out to this i would lose it
<mcgoat> GET BUCK BUCKLEY
 
another bum for ian garry dont want to give him any good fighters.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

J
Ian Garry vs Joaquin Buckley
2 3 4
Replies
71
Views
3K
KhabibPink
KhabibPink
svmr_db
  • Poll
Media Joaquin Buckley throws his name in the Shavkat sweepstakes - who should get the fight?
2 3
Replies
51
Views
778
RichardHarrow
RichardHarrow
Gabe
Garry and Shavkat Both Need Opponents, Belal is Injured
Replies
18
Views
291
Hog-train
Hog-train
JoeRowe
Media Ian Garry has a new opponent on the table for UFC 303
2 3 4
Replies
79
Views
5K
Bubzeh
Bubzeh
JoeRowe
Matchmaking UFC 309-314
Replies
19
Views
995
Ladder Master
Ladder Master

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,251,218
Messages
56,436,908
Members
175,220
Latest member
raysins

Share this page

Back
Top