UFC 310 is Absolutely Stacked!

Alright, Sherbums, UFC 310 is looking insane. This card is loaded from top to bottom, and it’s shaping up to be one of the best events of the year. Check this out:Main Event:• Pantoja vs. Kai Asakura – The flyweight champ is defending against the former RIZIN champ in Asakura’s UFC debut. This fight is gonna be fireworks!Co-Main Event:• Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Ian Machado Garry – Two undefeated killers throwing down at welterweight. This could easily steal the show.Other Fights to Watch:• Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov – Heavyweight strikers going at it. Someone’s going to sleep.• Chris Weidman vs. Eryk Anders – A catchweight bout at 195 lbs. Both guys have something to prove.• Movsar Evloev vs. Aljamain Sterling – Aljo’s debut at featherweight against an undefeated monster.• Vicente Luque is also on the card, though his opponent isn’t confirmed yet after Nick Diaz dropped out.This card is stacked. From title fights to potential brawls and everything in between, UFC 310 is going to be nuts. What fight are you most hyped for?