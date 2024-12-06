PBP UFC 310: Pantoja vs. Asakura Official Preliminary Card PBP Discussion: Sat. 12/7 at 6 pm ET

Who Wins?

  • Dominick Reyes

    Votes: 5 100.0%

  • Anthony Smith

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    5
Saturday 12.07.2024 at 06:00 PM ET
Venue: T-Mobile Arena
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
MMA Bouts: 14
Commentary: Daniel Cormier, Joe Rogan, and Jon Anik


vIVSQcG.jpg



Main Card (PPV 10pm ET / 7pm PT)
125: Alexandre Pantoja (28-5) vs. Kai Asakura (21-4)
170: Shavkat Rakhmonov (18-0) vs. Ian Machado Garry (15-0)
HW: Ciryl Gane (12-2) vs. Alexander Volkov (38-10)
145: Bryce Mitchell (16-3) vs. Kron Gracie (5-2)
145: Nate Landwehr (18-5) vs. Choi Doo-ho (15-4-1)


Preliminary Card (ESPN2 / ESPN+ 8pm ET / 5pm PT)
205: Dominick Reyes (13-4) vs. Anthony Smith (38-20)
170: Vicente Luque (22-10-1) vs. Themba Gorimbo (14-4)
145: Movsar Evloev (18-0) vs. Aljamain Sterling (24-4)
170: Randy Brown (19-5) vs. Bryan Battle (12-2, 1NC)


Early Prelims (ESPNews / ESPN+ / UFC Fight Pass 6pm ET / 3pm PT)
CW:195lbs: Chris Weidman (16-7) vs. Eryk Anders (16-8, 1NC)
125: Cody Durden (17-6-1) vs. Joshua Van (11-2)
170: Michael Chiesa (19-7) vs. Max Griffin (20-10)
155: Clay Guida (38-21) vs. Chase Hooper (14-3-1)
HW: Kennedy Nzechukwu (13-5) vs. Łukasz Brzeski (9-5-1, 1NC)




UFC 310 Weigh-in Results:

Alexandre Pantoja (124.5) vs. Kai Asakura(124.5)
Ian Garry (171) vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov (171)
Ciryl Gane (245.5) vs. Alexander Volkov (254.5)
Kron Gracie (144.5) vs. Bryce Mitchell (146)
Doo HoChoi (146) vs. NateLandwehr (145.5)
Dominick Reyes (205) vs. Anthony Smith (207.5)
Themba Gorimbo (171) vs. Vicente Luque (170.5)
Movsar Evloev (145.5) vs. Aljamain Sterling (145.5)
Bryan Battle (175)** vs. Randy Brown(171)
Eryk Anders (193) vs. Chris Weidman (194.5)
Cody Durden (126) vs. Joshua Van(126)
Michael Chiesa (170.5) vs. Max Griffin(170)
Clay Guida (155) vs. Chase Hooper (155.5)
Lukasz Brzeski (234) vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu (236.5)


**Battle missed weight by 4 pounds and will be fined apercentage of his purse.



UFC 310: Fighter Faceoffs




How to Watch UFC 310

www.sherdog.com

How to Watch UFC 310

The Ultimate Fighting Championship fires up its final pay-per-view of 2024 on Saturday in Las Vegas, where Alexandre Pantoja defends his flyweight crown opposite Kai Asakura in the main event.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com




UFC 310 'Pantoja vs. Asakura' Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring
www.sherdog.com

UFC 310 ‘Pantoja vs. Asakura’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring

Sherdog's live UFC 310 coverage will begin Saturday at 6 p.m. ET.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com


Betting Odds
3522.png




Head over to SPORTSBOOK MMA and use your vcash to place bets on this card





A gift to the Forum





iRCsb4C.gif
fc9RiCD.png
 
