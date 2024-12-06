Jackonfire
BMF Mod
Staff member
Senior Moderator
- Joined
- Jun 14, 2009
- Messages
- 68,511
- Reaction score
- 96,620
Saturday 12.07.2024 at 06:00 PM ET
Venue: T-Mobile Arena
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
MMA Bouts: 14
Commentary: Daniel Cormier, Joe Rogan, and Jon Anik
Main Card (PPV 10pm ET / 7pm PT)
125: Alexandre Pantoja (28-5) vs. Kai Asakura (21-4)
170: Shavkat Rakhmonov (18-0) vs. Ian Machado Garry (15-0)
HW: Ciryl Gane (12-2) vs. Alexander Volkov (38-10)
145: Bryce Mitchell (16-3) vs. Kron Gracie (5-2)
145: Nate Landwehr (18-5) vs. Choi Doo-ho (15-4-1)
Preliminary Card (ESPN2 / ESPN+ 8pm ET / 5pm PT)
205: Dominick Reyes (13-4) vs. Anthony Smith (38-20)
170: Vicente Luque (22-10-1) vs. Themba Gorimbo (14-4)
145: Movsar Evloev (18-0) vs. Aljamain Sterling (24-4)
170: Randy Brown (19-5) vs. Bryan Battle (12-2, 1NC)
Early Prelims (ESPNews / ESPN+ / UFC Fight Pass 6pm ET / 3pm PT)
CW:195lbs: Chris Weidman (16-7) vs. Eryk Anders (16-8, 1NC)
125: Cody Durden (17-6-1) vs. Joshua Van (11-2)
170: Michael Chiesa (19-7) vs. Max Griffin (20-10)
155: Clay Guida (38-21) vs. Chase Hooper (14-3-1)
HW: Kennedy Nzechukwu (13-5) vs. Łukasz Brzeski (9-5-1, 1NC)
Ian Garry (171) vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov (171)
Ciryl Gane (245.5) vs. Alexander Volkov (254.5)
Kron Gracie (144.5) vs. Bryce Mitchell (146)
Doo HoChoi (146) vs. NateLandwehr (145.5)
Dominick Reyes (205) vs. Anthony Smith (207.5)
Themba Gorimbo (171) vs. Vicente Luque (170.5)
Movsar Evloev (145.5) vs. Aljamain Sterling (145.5)
Bryan Battle (175)** vs. Randy Brown(171)
Eryk Anders (193) vs. Chris Weidman (194.5)
Cody Durden (126) vs. Joshua Van(126)
Michael Chiesa (170.5) vs. Max Griffin(170)
Clay Guida (155) vs. Chase Hooper (155.5)
Lukasz Brzeski (234) vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu (236.5)
**Battle missed weight by 4 pounds and will be fined apercentage of his purse.
UFC 310: Fighter Faceoffs
UFC 310 ‘Pantoja vs. Asakura’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring
Betting Odds
Head over to SPORTSBOOK MMA and use your vcash to place bets on this card
Venue: T-Mobile Arena
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
MMA Bouts: 14
Commentary: Daniel Cormier, Joe Rogan, and Jon Anik
Main Card (PPV 10pm ET / 7pm PT)
125: Alexandre Pantoja (28-5) vs. Kai Asakura (21-4)
170: Shavkat Rakhmonov (18-0) vs. Ian Machado Garry (15-0)
HW: Ciryl Gane (12-2) vs. Alexander Volkov (38-10)
145: Bryce Mitchell (16-3) vs. Kron Gracie (5-2)
145: Nate Landwehr (18-5) vs. Choi Doo-ho (15-4-1)
Preliminary Card (ESPN2 / ESPN+ 8pm ET / 5pm PT)
205: Dominick Reyes (13-4) vs. Anthony Smith (38-20)
170: Vicente Luque (22-10-1) vs. Themba Gorimbo (14-4)
145: Movsar Evloev (18-0) vs. Aljamain Sterling (24-4)
170: Randy Brown (19-5) vs. Bryan Battle (12-2, 1NC)
Early Prelims (ESPNews / ESPN+ / UFC Fight Pass 6pm ET / 3pm PT)
CW:195lbs: Chris Weidman (16-7) vs. Eryk Anders (16-8, 1NC)
125: Cody Durden (17-6-1) vs. Joshua Van (11-2)
170: Michael Chiesa (19-7) vs. Max Griffin (20-10)
155: Clay Guida (38-21) vs. Chase Hooper (14-3-1)
HW: Kennedy Nzechukwu (13-5) vs. Łukasz Brzeski (9-5-1, 1NC)
UFC 310 Weigh-in Results:Alexandre Pantoja (124.5) vs. Kai Asakura(124.5)
Ian Garry (171) vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov (171)
Ciryl Gane (245.5) vs. Alexander Volkov (254.5)
Kron Gracie (144.5) vs. Bryce Mitchell (146)
Doo HoChoi (146) vs. NateLandwehr (145.5)
Dominick Reyes (205) vs. Anthony Smith (207.5)
Themba Gorimbo (171) vs. Vicente Luque (170.5)
Movsar Evloev (145.5) vs. Aljamain Sterling (145.5)
Bryan Battle (175)** vs. Randy Brown(171)
Eryk Anders (193) vs. Chris Weidman (194.5)
Cody Durden (126) vs. Joshua Van(126)
Michael Chiesa (170.5) vs. Max Griffin(170)
Clay Guida (155) vs. Chase Hooper (155.5)
Lukasz Brzeski (234) vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu (236.5)
**Battle missed weight by 4 pounds and will be fined apercentage of his purse.
UFC 310: Fighter Faceoffs
How to Watch UFC 310
How to Watch UFC 310
The Ultimate Fighting Championship fires up its final pay-per-view of 2024 on Saturday in Las Vegas, where Alexandre Pantoja defends his flyweight crown opposite Kai Asakura in the main event.
www.sherdog.com
UFC 310 ‘Pantoja vs. Asakura’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring
UFC 310 ‘Pantoja vs. Asakura’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring
Sherdog's live UFC 310 coverage will begin Saturday at 6 p.m. ET.
www.sherdog.com
Betting Odds
Head over to SPORTSBOOK MMA and use your vcash to place bets on this card
A gift to the Forum
Last edited: