Black9
Green Belt
@Green
- Joined
- Dec 9, 2023
- Messages
- 1,265
- Reaction score
- 6,915
One is a female 125er tho.Clay has to fight two people? That's rough.
Its great. Luque/Diaz LOL, at least Diaz is a person of interest. Likely the biggest mismatch on the card. I'm having a hard time garnering much interest for Gane/Volkov, but it should be a good scrap nonetheless and a very solid card.UFC 308 and UFC 300 might've been slightly better, but this is a hell of a card.
You guys into it? What would you rate it out of 10(Today's Standards)?
There's also Tatiana Suarez vs Varna
Chase Hooper vs Clay Guida on the card.
View attachment 1066943
UFC 308 and UFC 300 might've been slightly better, but this is a hell of a card.
You guys into it? What would you rate it out of 10(Today's Standards)?
There's also Tatiana Suarez vs Varna
Chase Hooper vs Clay Guida on the card.
View attachment 1066943
5/10 is REALLY harsh for today's standards.Shavkat vs Belal - Amazing
Pantoja vs Asakura - Decent but random, coulda signed Kyoji who knocked Asakura out.
Gane vs Volkov III - Meh
Luque vs Nick Diaz - Unwatchable garbage, one guys washed and the other is sooooo washed he's been retired a decade.
Evloev vs Aljo - Amazing
Smith vs Reyes - Just two washed guys who won't ever get legitimate contenders again.
Cody Durden cs Joshua Van - This should be fun, if Van gets wrestled here we will learn he can't hang at 125...beds to go where there's a 115 division, he's too small as it is.
Rest of the card is kinda trash. This gets like a 5/10 from me, 6/10 is really generous. Stacked? Lmao.
5/10 is REALLY harsh for today's standards.
Pantoja vs Asakura is an interesting matchup i believe and the rest you mentioned as trash are interesting even if the fighters may be a bit washed or not THAT great
Nick Diaz Returning
-Gane Returning possible next title HW contender vs Aspinall if Jon/Stipe retire
-Smith vs Reyes and so forth