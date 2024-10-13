Media UFC 310 Is STACKED - Rating Out Of 10?

UFC 308 and UFC 300 might've be/been slightly better, but this is a hell of a card.

You guys into it? What would you rate it out of 10(Today's Standards)?

There's also:
Tatiana Suarez vs Varna Jandroba
Cody Durden vs Joshua Van
Chase Hooper vs Clay Guida on the card.

ufc 310.jpg
 
I hope Suarez is able to put on a good performance and earn a title shot. Would be great to see her get it.
 
Its great. Luque/Diaz LOL, at least Diaz is a person of interest. Likely the biggest mismatch on the card. I'm having a hard time garnering much interest for Gane/Volkov, but it should be a good scrap nonetheless and a very solid card.
 
Shavkat vs Belal - Amazing

Pantoja vs Asakura - Decent but random, coulda signed Kyoji who knocked Asakura out.

Gane vs Volkov III - Meh

Luque vs Nick Diaz - Unwatchable garbage, one guys washed and the other is sooooo washed he's been retired a decade.

Evloev vs Aljo - Amazing

Smith vs Reyes - Just two washed guys who won't ever get legitimate contenders again.

Cody Durden cs Joshua Van - This should be fun, if Van gets wrestled here we will learn he can't hang at 125...beds to go where there's a 115 division, he's too small as it is.

Rest of the card is kinda trash. This gets like a 5/10 from me, 6/10 is really generous. Stacked? Lmao.
 
Looks great. I hesitate to look too far ahead since anything can fall through by the time the event happens but then I remember Alex Pereira can always save them.
 
5/10 is REALLY harsh for today's standards.

It has a solid main event, main card opener as you mentioned and some sprinkles of interesting in the prelims(Joshua Van, 155 Chase Hooper, and a few others)
Pantoja vs Asakura is an interesting matchup as Asakura CAN be a shining new star of the FLW division

Rest you mentioned as trash are interesting even if the fighters may be a bit washed or not THAT great
-Nick Diaz Returning
-Gane Returning possible next title HW contender vs Aspinall if Jon/Stipe retire
-Smith vs Reyes is a good scrap even if they both are a bit washed
-Tatiana i still think is the best women fighter at strawweight possibly
 
So whatever happened to Evloev being ready for any last minute opponent on Oct 5 and now only fighting 2 months later?
 
It looks fun but I don't see why Diaz has to be publicly executed for our entertainment.
That seems a bit cruel.

Rogan needs to give him the "schaub talk".
 
7/10 is fair I think, some good fights but some fights are not interesting to me.

I'm excited and interested in Belal vs Shvakat, and Pantoja is always great to watch and that will be a fun fight I reckon. Evolov vs Sterling will be great, and I always root for Clay so happy to see fight again, hope he wins!.

Luque vs Diaz is ridiculous, no one wants to see it, I don't know why UFC is so obsessed with this fight, they tried to book it before and it all fell through, its such a random fight and pointless. Gane vs Volkov we've already seen 5 rounds of it and they are both long range and its not a good style matchup, their styles are too similar, want to throw everything at range and are cautious, not overly crazy about it again.
 
Yeah, I'm not interested in this slosh sorry. Familiarity means dick when it's a 37-20 guy vs 13-4 Reyes that's been knocked out in 3 of last 4.

Diaz fighting again is cruel, that loss to Lawler looked concerning...it's a sad cash grab, I don't want to see literal imbeciles posting videos of how "he looks in shape". Luque himself is pretty far gone too with his 20-10 journeyman record, he was never elite the division just went to shit for years too. Luque also 1-3 in his last 4 and taking tons of damage.

Gane vs Volkov II is fine, I'm just not exciting about it. I think Gane wins another decision...Volkov is decent, Ganes kinda untested still.

Clay Guida vs Hooper is entirely skippable, Chiesa vs Max Griffin too.

Pantoja vs Asakura is an good fight, just doesn't make sense. They didn't sign Salahdine Parnasse, they didn't sign Eduard Vartanyan...better fighters than Asakura, but Asakura gets an immediate title shot? Asakura? Who Kyoji knocked out that they also didn't sign? The fuck. Solid fight but I'm not enthralled or anything.

Belal vs Shavkat and Aljo vs Evloev are insanely good. It's like. 5/10, 5.5/10 if you want. UFC 309 is even worse.
 
2 out of 5 fights Im interested in

Give it a 5-6 cant believe how much they charge for cards this caliber

LoL trying to sell us Nick Diaz
 
I don’t know how to rate things on “todays standards.”

I’ll go 6/10.
 
I really hope Shav and Asa win. Would love to see some life in those divisions. I actually get the feeling volkov will win the rematch for some reason. he seems to be improving and really learning how to utilize his range and I think Gane isn't really in it anymore
 
