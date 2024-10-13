Black9 said: 5/10 is REALLY harsh for today's standards.



Pantoja vs Asakura is an interesting matchup i believe and the rest you mentioned as trash are interesting even if the fighters may be a bit washed or not THAT great

Nick Diaz Returning

-Gane Returning possible next title HW contender vs Aspinall if Jon/Stipe retire

-Smith vs Reyes and so forth Click to expand...

Yeah, I'm not interested in this slosh sorry. Familiarity means dick when it's a 37-20 guy vs 13-4 Reyes that's been knocked out in 3 of last 4.Diaz fighting again is cruel, that loss to Lawler looked concerning...it's a sad cash grab, I don't want to see literal imbeciles posting videos of how "he looks in shape". Luque himself is pretty far gone too with his 20-10 journeyman record, he was never elite the division just went to shit for years too. Luque also 1-3 in his last 4 and taking tons of damage.Gane vs Volkov II is fine, I'm just not exciting about it. I think Gane wins another decision...Volkov is decent, Ganes kinda untested still.Clay Guida vs Hooper is entirely skippable, Chiesa vs Max Griffin too.Pantoja vs Asakura is an good fight, just doesn't make sense. They didn't sign Salahdine Parnasse, they didn't sign Eduard Vartanyan...better fighters than Asakura, but Asakura gets an immediate title shot? Asakura? Who Kyoji knocked out that they also didn't sign? The fuck. Solid fight but I'm not enthralled or anything.Belal vs Shavkat and Aljo vs Evloev are insanely good. It's like. 5/10, 5.5/10 if you want. UFC 309 is even worse.