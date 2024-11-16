  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Rate The Card: UFC 310

Pantoja vs Asukura
Shavkat vs Garry
Gane vs Volkov 2
Diaz vs Luque (for now)
Evloev vs Aljo

Reyes vs Smith
Landwher vs Choi
Brown vs Battle
Hooper vs Guida

Chiesa vs Griffin
Van vs Durden
Buddy vs Kuniev
Brzeski vs Teixiera

8.5 out of 10 imo. Decent main event, excellent main-card and depth. No WMMA.

Thoughts?
 
5/10. Prelims are a little bit better than usual but the main card is very overrated. There are "names" on the main card but none of the match-ups are particularly appealing.

Diaz is a decade over the hill, Gane vs Volkov is a completely pointless rematch, and Shavkat will just blanket so it won't be an exciting fight. The average UFC Fight Night is a 1/10 card though so this isn't bad by today's oversaturated standards
 
This is a 5 disguised as a 7.

Very familiar names, champs, contenders to give it a glance.

But I'm only interested in the Shavkat-Garry fight.

I'll watch most of the Card, but expectations are low.
 
6.5/10. Top two fights are solid but not insane, the rest has name fighters but not necessarily in the most compelling match ups. Prelims have some good scraps but nothing mind blowing.
 
That main card is good. I'm the resident RIZIN guy around here, so the stakes matter to me, and I like the main event. 9/10 for me
 
7.89/10
 
