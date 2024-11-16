Rate The Card: UFC 310

5/10. Prelims are a little bit better than usual but the main card is very overrated. There are "names" on the main card but none of the match-ups are particularly appealing.



Diaz is a decade over the hill, Gane vs Volkov is a completely pointless rematch, and Shavkat will just blanket so it won't be an exciting fight. The average UFC Fight Night is a 1/10 card though so this isn't bad by today's oversaturated standards