Rate The Card: UFC 310

JoeRowe
Red Belt
@red
- Joined
- Feb 17, 2017
- Messages
- 7,897
- Reaction score
- 14,034
Pantoja vs Asukura
Shavkat vs Garry
Gane vs Volkov 2
Diaz vs Luque (for now)
Evloev vs Aljo
Reyes vs Smith
Landwher vs Choi
Brown vs Battle
Hooper vs Guida
Chiesa vs Griffin
Van vs Durden
Buddy vs Kuniev
Brzeski vs Teixiera
8.5 out of 10 imo. Decent main event, excellent main-card and depth. No WMMA.
Thoughts?
Shavkat vs Garry
Gane vs Volkov 2
Diaz vs Luque (for now)
Evloev vs Aljo
Reyes vs Smith
Landwher vs Choi
Brown vs Battle
Hooper vs Guida
Chiesa vs Griffin
Van vs Durden
Buddy vs Kuniev
Brzeski vs Teixiera
8.5 out of 10 imo. Decent main event, excellent main-card and depth. No WMMA.
Thoughts?