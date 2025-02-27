Black9
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Dec 9, 2023
- Messages
- 1,984
- Reaction score
- 9,475
solid 8/10
Will buy the ppv / 10.
8/10.
10/10 if the opener ends in brutal KO with a Jean Silva win.
I'm assuming it's not higher due to the main event not being the "strongest"? or is there other reasons?8 for depth.
Gonna need bigger names than that to get a 9 or 10 from me.I'm assuming it's not higher due to the main event not being the "strongest"? or is there other reasons?
I'm assuming it's not higher due to the main event not being the "strongest"? or is there other reasons?
If Diego pulls it off.. It could start a completely new era at FW.Edited my coment. Yeah, the main is not the best. It's great, is just that Topuria winning and leaving killed the momentum of the FW division.