Media UFC 314 Is STACKED - Rate It Out 10?!

UFC 314 is CRAZY stacked - New fights Added/Fight orders changed
Rate out of 10?!

Also on the card:
Dominick Reyes vs Nikota Krylov
Chase Hooper vs Jim Miller
Yan Xianoan vs Virna Jindroba
Darren Elkins vs Julian Erosa

1.jpg
 
Depth wise damn good card. The main is a bit underwhelming. 8.5/10.
 
8 out of 10. Damn good main card if it stays and it has so many questions going into the fights.

  • Can the Sherdog forums all come together in happiness by watching Mitchell get knocked out?
  • Big test for Prates. Can Prates crack the top 10?
  • Does Pitbull have enough in the tank to be a top 10 fighter in the UFC?
  • To me this is do or die for Chandler. Is Pimblett a legit contender at Lightweight and can Chandler get a win finally after 2 years+?
  • Is this the final call for Volkanovski at Featherweight?
 
8/10.

10/10 if the opener ends in brutal KO with a Jean Silva win.
 
Will buy the ppv / 10.

Lacks a fight with real importance, but they're all bangers so good enough.
 
Gonna need bigger names than that to get a 9 or 10 from me.

Like how can I give that card a 9 or 10 when there's many matches I could replace this with to improve? 8 is a great number. It's a solid card
 
Edited my coment. Yeah, the main is not the best. It's great, is just that Topuria winning and leaving killed the momentum of the FW division.
 
If Diego pulls it off.. It could start a completely new era at FW.

Diego is a fan favorite as well.
 
