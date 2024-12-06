Jackonfire
Main Card (PPV 10pm ET / 7pm PT)
125: Alexandre Pantoja (28-5) vs. Kai Asakura (21-4)
170: Shavkat Rakhmonov (18-0) vs. Ian Machado Garry (15-0)
HW: Ciryl Gane (12-2) vs. Alexander Volkov (38-10)
145: Bryce Mitchell (16-3) vs. Kron Gracie (5-2)
145: Nate Landwehr (18-5) vs. Choi Doo-ho (15-4-1)
How to Watch UFC 310
The Ultimate Fighting Championship fires up its final pay-per-view of 2024 on Saturday in Las Vegas, where Alexandre Pantoja defends his flyweight crown opposite Kai Asakura in the main event.
www.sherdog.com
UFC 310 ‘Pantoja vs. Asakura’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring
Sherdog's live UFC 310 coverage will begin Saturday at 6 p.m. ET.
www.sherdog.com
