Is Kai Asakura vs. Pantoja More Anticipated Than Ian vs. Shavkat?

Alright, Sherbums, is Kai Asakura vs. Alexandre Pantoja actually the most hyped fight at UFC 310? On paper, Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Ian Machado Garry seems like the obvious pick, but if you dig a little deeper, Asakura vs. Pantoja might be stealing the show. The countdown video for UFC Japan featuring Asakura and Pantoja has already outpaced views for Ian vs. Shavkat, which says a lot about the buzz surrounding this title fight.Asakura’s global appeal is undeniable. The former RIZIN champ is not only a dangerous striker with highlight-reel KOs but also a YouTube star with a massive following. Add in the fact that this is his UFC debut and he’s already fighting for a title, and it’s easy to see why fans are locked in. Meanwhile, Pantoja is one of the most exciting flyweights ever, coming off his fight-of-the-year contender against Brandon Moreno, making this matchup even more compelling.Don’t get me wrong, Ian vs. Shavkat is a must-watch fight between two undefeated welterweights, but the stakes aren’t as high. Asakura could become an instant UFC champion, and the Japanese fanbase is fully behind him, making this fight feel massive. What do you think, Sherbums? Are you more hyped for Asakura vs. Pantoja or Ian vs. Shavkat?