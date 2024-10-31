What do you think should headline UFC 310 now that Belal vs Shavkat is off? (realistic options only)

What should headline UFC 310?

What do you think should main event UFC 310 now that Belal vs Shavkat is off?
 
DDP v Khamzat
 
That's totally unrealistic lol, Islam is fighting Arman next & if he ever does get a shot at a WW title he would get the time to bulk up, not thrown in there on short notice.
Man he is killing himself to cut to LW. He is a natural WW like Khabib was. He doesnt require bulking up

I think its a good option. But unlikely
 
Man he is killing himself to cut to LW. He is a natural WW like Khabib was. He doesnt require bulking up

I think its a good option. But unlikely
I think you forgot that Islam is unlikely to ever fight Belal due to their friendship. So as long as Belal has a belt there he's not going to fight for even an interim title.
 
I don't think Khamzat can get into the country so DDP vs Strickland 2.

Although Poatan seems willing so probably him vs Ank. But will Ank accept after just fighting 5 days ago?
 
I don't think Khamzat can get into the country so DDP vs Strickland 2.

Although Poatan seems willing so probably him vs Ank. But will Ank accept after just fighting 5 days ago?
Stop this assumption bro both dana and khamzat said there is no issue of entrance
 
Man he is killing himself to cut to LW. He is a natural WW like Khabib was. He doesnt require bulking up

I think its a good option. But unlikely
How many times has Islam missed weight? He's right where he belongs.
 
Stop this assumption bro both dana and khamzat said there is no issue of entrance
Insiders like Ariel & James Lynch say otherwise. I tend to believe them over Dana. Then again, Dana never lies so I'm sure you're right 😆
 
Insiders like Ariel & James Lynch say otherwise. I tend to believe them over Dana. Then again, Dana never lies so I'm sure you're right 😆
insiders? lol Dana would have been first guy to tell you as he runs the company and khamzat himself as the person of interest
 
