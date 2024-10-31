What do you think should headline UFC 310 now that Belal vs Shavkat is off? (realistic options only)

Interim WW
Ideally Shavkat vs Islam
That's totally unrealistic lol, Islam is fighting Arman next & if he ever does get a shot at a WW title he would get the time to bulk up, not thrown in there on short notice.
Man he is killing himself to cut to LW. He is a natural WW like Khabib was. He doesnt require bulking up
I think its a good option. But unlikely
This will decide who is 2024's FOTY.
I don't think Khamzat can get into the country so DDP vs Strickland 2.
Although Poatan seems willing so probably him vs Ank. But will Ank accept after just fighting 5 days ago?
How many times has Islam missed weight? He's right where he belongs.Man he is killing himself to cut to LW. He is a natural WW like Khabib was. He doesnt require bulking up
I think its a good option. But unlikely
Insiders like Ariel & James Lynch say otherwise. I tend to believe them over Dana. Then again, Dana never lies so I'm sure you're rightStop this assumption bro both dana and khamzat said there is no issue of entrance
Insiders like Ariel & James Lynch say otherwise. I tend to believe them over Dana. Then again, Dana never lies so I'm sure you're right