Joaquin Buckley has never been one to hold his tongue, and he’s making sure his name is in the mix as a potential opponent for Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310.
Originally, UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad was to face the undefeated Rakhmonov (18-0 MMA, 6-0 UFC) in the main event on Dec. 7 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. However, a toe injury has forced Muhammad out of the pay-per-view date.
While the promotion has not yet announced a plan to replace the fight, rumors have begun flying, including the thought that an interim title could be created.
Ian Machado Garry has been a popular name in discussion, but Buckley (20-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) believes he has a solid case to be inserted into the potential fight at UFC 310.
“Hey look, I’ma let you finish, but I got something to say,” Buckley started on an Instagram video, cutting in on a post-fight news conference video of Machado Garry talking about facing Rakhmonov. “Nobody want to see that fight. People want to see knockouts. People want to see finishes, and that’s exactly what we finna bring.
“Me vs. Shavkat. He got 18 finishes, 10 subs, eight knockouts. And your boy, I got 14 knockouts, and I just knocked out my last two ranked opponents. So what you think I’m finna to do to this dude?”
Buckley is currently running hot on a five-fight winning streak, undefeated since moving to welterweight last May. Machado Garry (15-0 MMA, 8-0 UFC) is undefeated in his entire pro career, although he has fewer knockout victories than Buckley.
“Hey UFC, this is the fight that y’all got to make,” Buckley said. “Like I told y’all, I’m coming to take the throne, and I ain’t playing.”
In his last outing at UFC 307, “New Mansa” knocked out former title challenger Stephen Thompson in the third round. During his post-fight interview, he called out former champion Kamaru Usman.