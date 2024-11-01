Media Joaquin Buckley throws his name in the Shavkat sweepstakes - who should get the fight?

Who should fight Shavkat for the interim title?

  • Total voters
    25
Joaquin Buckley has never been one to hold his tongue, and he’s making sure his name is in the mix as a potential opponent for Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310.

Originally, UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad was to face the undefeated Rakhmonov (18-0 MMA, 6-0 UFC) in the main event on Dec. 7 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. However, a toe injury has forced Muhammad out of the pay-per-view date.

While the promotion has not yet announced a plan to replace the fight, rumors have begun flying, including the thought that an interim title could be created.

Ian Machado Garry has been a popular name in discussion, but Buckley (20-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) believes he has a solid case to be inserted into the potential fight at UFC 310.

“Hey look, I’ma let you finish, but I got something to say,” Buckley started on an Instagram video, cutting in on a post-fight news conference video of Machado Garry talking about facing Rakhmonov. “Nobody want to see that fight. People want to see knockouts. People want to see finishes, and that’s exactly what we finna bring.

“Me vs. Shavkat. He got 18 finishes, 10 subs, eight knockouts. And your boy, I got 14 knockouts, and I just knocked out my last two ranked opponents. So what you think I’m finna to do to this dude?”

Buckley is currently running hot on a five-fight winning streak, undefeated since moving to welterweight last May. Machado Garry (15-0 MMA, 8-0 UFC) is undefeated in his entire pro career, although he has fewer knockout victories than Buckley.

“Hey UFC, this is the fight that y’all got to make,” Buckley said. “Like I told y’all, I’m coming to take the throne, and I ain’t playing.”

In his last outing at UFC 307, “New Mansa” knocked out former title challenger Stephen Thompson in the third round. During his post-fight interview, he called out former champion Kamaru Usman.
Not Leon so Buckley or Sean would be amazing. I don't know if Sean would take it as he seems different since the Belal loss but Buckley is fucking nuts. Just the size of Buckley seams like it would be hard for Shavkat even though I know he is big as well.

edit: Usman would be good but he is so much older and a younger guy should get a shot since Shavkat is getting a shot, the UFC will probably do Usman as they think he will lose and they still have a new killer undefeated.
 
I have a feeling they will give it to Usman, can he even do a real camp at this point and will it be 5 rounds as anything less is a Shavkat advantage?
 
Usman, Leon or Garry make the most sense. If none of those are options I'd say Bradey, Colby or Buckley are fine options if...if Shavkat wants to stay on the card, otherwise just reschedule with Belal.
 
I respect Buckley for angling, but he’s gotta be real with it and know he needs a top 10 win before he deserves a top 5 fight, let alone what amounts to basically an interim title fight.
 
It's a good fight but Shav is ranked too highly and should fight someone higher ranked than Buckley.
If it can be made later on though I'd like to see it
 
TheMMAnalyst said:
I respect Buckley for angling, but he’s gotta be real with it and know he needs a top 10 win before he deserves a top 5 fight, let alone what amounts to basically an interim title fight.
Not that Buckley deserves it but just to clarify Thompson was #9 when they fought.
 
People are really skipping on Jack as a possibility, when he's still the clear #1

In August, he said: "What I'm hoping is by the start of October I can start sparring again, and then fight at the end of the year." And then he started, in the past month, angling for a fight with Usman in Australia.

Doesn't sound like a guy we should doubt until he says straight up that he can't fight. Until we hear he can't, any votes for anyone else are foolish
 
svmr_db said:
Not that Buckley deserves it but just to clarify Thompson was #9 when they fought.
Fair point, it just doesn’t feel like a real top 10 win to me, same as beating Colby doesn’t feel as meaningful even if they have him at #6. Lots of old, semi-washed rank squatters in a lot of divisions.

I’d like to see Buckley vs Garry to be honest but Garry would never take another fight down the rankings again, so maybe Brady would suffice.

Buckley has surprised me, he’s a freak athlete that hits like a truck, even if pretty predictable in his entries and attacks.
 
TheMMAnalyst said:
I’d like to see Buckley vs Garry to be honest but Garry would never take another fight down the rankings again, so maybe Brady would suffice.

Buckley has surprised me, he’s a freak athlete that hits like a truck, even if pretty predictable in his entries and attacks.
Just a bit of extra push back on that. Garry absolutely shouldn't have to fight backwards again. Buckley was calling Garry out despite being behind the guy Garry had already went backwards to beat. BUT Garry came out in May saying he had accepted a bunch of names to fight, including Buckley's, but Buckley (#11 at the time) fully admitted he turned down a fight with #7 Garry, saying he was going to hold out for something better (which ended up being #9 Wonderboy).

Buckley does this shit all the time and his public perception keeps benefitting from it. Same shit happened when he, a welter/middle fighter, called out Krause, a light/welter fighter, but only at middleweight, and then when Krause called his bluff, his management had to put our a statement on why they turned it down, and people came out of that one too somehow acting like Krause was the pussy there. I like how Buckley's run has been going at WW, but he's still acting like he's that guy and getting praised for it, when he's anything but, and Garry turned out to be more that guy and gets called a cuck for his efforts. It's ridiculous
 
