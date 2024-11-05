......Are we about to see Colby get the Interim title shot?

With the fight one month away, and usman rumored to fight Jack della in australia. The UFC has used colby to headline a nontitle fight PPV card in Masvidal vs colby before, so he's a Tested PPV product. If Usman decide to stick with his intial plans and match up with JDM?

TBH.... if they'll go with Usman who is 0-3 in last 3, they'll go with 1-2 short notice Colby.... Colby does have a win in his last 3 fights, He has not lost consecutive fights in his career yet.


The word on the street is, Colby back when said he was going to fight in december. Many rumors went around about Colby vs Garry because we know Garry said he got that contract from the UFC for december and supposedly, Colby told some fans he'll be fighting in december (there's a deleted tweet about it) which Aligns.

So before this pull out happened, Colby was already supposedely rumored to fight Ian Garry. Belal is out, Garry was booked against buckley.


Well what are the oods guys? Would the UFC do this?
 
Does Shavkat not exist in your world?
 
I mean I wouldn't mind seeing Colby get obliterated but we need to keep this fucking guy far the hell away from any kind of title anything.
 
