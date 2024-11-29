Why is no one talking about the upcoming Shavkat vs. Ian Garry fight?

big franklin
franklin
This fight is supposed to be a big deal, but surprisingly there's been zero talk about it here on the 'dog.
People talk about Shavkat as if he's the champion in waiting. He's undefeated with a 100% finish rate.
Ian Garry is also undefeated, so this is a no. 1 contender fight where an undefeated fighter loses their 0.
Ian Garry is very unpopular among the MMA fanbase. A lot of that has to do with his wife and antics.
That being said, Ian Garry is nonetheless a formidable opponent, even if his win over Tyrone Magny was underwhelming.
I concede that this is a step down from the Belal-Shavkat fight. I was really looking forward to that.
I don't think we've seen such a strong case of a 'decision vs. power' match-up than Belal-Shavkat.
For that reason, I really hope Ian Garry gets brutally KO'd (I don't mean that in a malicious way).
People give welterweight a lot of slack but personally I think it's the most exciting division in the UFC. The LW division is comically overrated.
On a side note, where is Shavkat from? Is he from Dagestan? I've seen a picture of him with Khabib before, but he doesn't wear a neckbeard like most Dagestanis.
