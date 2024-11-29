Why is no one talking about the upcoming Shavkat vs. Ian Garry fight?

This fight is supposed to be a big deal, but surprisingly there's been zero talk about it here on the 'dog.

People talk about Shavkat as if he's the champion in waiting. He's undefeated with a 100% finish rate.

Ian Garry is also undefeated, so this is a no. 1 contender fight where an undefeated fighter loses their 0.

Ian Garry is very unpopular among the MMA fanbase. A lot of that has to do with his wife and antics.

That being said, Ian Garry is nonetheless a formidable opponent, even if his win over Tyrone Magny was underwhelming.

I concede that this is a step down from the Belal-Shavkat fight. I was really looking forward to that.

I don't think we've seen such a strong case of a 'decision vs. power' match-up than Belal-Shavkat.

For that reason, I really hope Ian Garry gets brutally KO'd (I don't mean that in a malicious way).

People give welterweight a lot of slack but personally I think it's the most exciting division in the UFC. The LW division is comically overrated.

On a side note, where is Shavkat from? Is he from Dagestan? I've seen a picture of him with Khabib before, but he doesn't wear a neckbeard like most Dagestanis.
 
Plenty of people have been talking about it. Ian has been doing far better than I thought he would but his success ends on the 7th. Now, if he does win it'll be interesting to see how he handles the mic and if he still mentions his idol, Conor. Having said that, I'm picking Shavkat by early (T)KO.
 
Because it will be an easy 30-27 by Garry.
Shavkat is kazakh and compared to chechen and dagestanis they are not that conservative
 
People are talking about it. This is the test to see if Garry is for real.

Geoff Neal and Neil Magny are not not that good IMO (Magny is old now) and Garry got some lucky fights there. The MVP win would be decent if Garry could have won the striking, but he looked lost and only won with lame takedowns. I doubt he will be able to take down Shavkat. So we will see if his striking is truly elite, or just top 10 gatekeeper level.
 
UFC 310 is a lowkey good card, I hope we get surprise with the fights
 
Shavkat needs a title match. I would much rather have him as champ than Belal. Garry is undefeated but the way he wins isn't nearly as impressive. I see him getting finished in this fight.
 
Its a great fight, nothing to bitch and moan about, don't you understand the point of sherdog?
 
It was talked about when it was announced which was just a couple weeks ago. And fight discussion usually ramps up again during fight week.
 
