Who’s next for Ian Machado Garry: Colby Covington or Kamaru Usman?

AmonTobin
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Jan 31, 2023
- Messages
- 10,506
- Reaction score
- 19,315
I’ll post the source when I find it but..
Ian Machado Garry recently talked about his desire to take on Colby Covington in a short turnover after fighting (and beating) Shavkat Rakhmonov.
As a fan, do you have any desire to see this fight happen? Was Ian serious about that or just spinning a yarn?
