Who’s next for Ian Machado Garry: Colby Covington or Kamaru Usman?

I’ll post the source when I find it but..

Ian Machado Garry recently talked about his desire to take on Colby Covington in a short turnover after fighting (and beating) Shavkat Rakhmonov.

As a fan, do you have any desire to see this fight happen? Was Ian serious about that or just spinning a yarn?
 
He just got outwrestled by a striker. An elite wrestler like Colby would have a field day.
 
Garry vs Colby is the logical fight because of their grudge

Leon and Usman should fight Jack and Sean

That's the only fights to make respecting rankings and momentums of each fighter
 
