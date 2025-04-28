Islam at 170 sounds nice IMO (Shavkat vs Islam)

Luffy

Luffy

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Nov 2, 2017
Messages
1,093
Reaction score
865
I'd say, yeah if Justin is up to the fight, have Makhachev vs Gaethje as a final Islam match up in 155 and then, he'd move to 170... But just like team Khabib — Khabib specifically — said he's against someone getting an immediate title shot coming from another division... Islam Makhachev, as Dana hinted, wouldn't fight for the belt straight away at 170. Likely scenario to me is that Belal ends up losing the title and Islam Makhachev fight Shavkat Rakhmonov for the #1 contender.

Also, since Shavkat is vocal that he has been guaranteed the title shot after Jack vs Belal.... Maybe Islam vs Ian Garry and then he'd fight for the title (likely vs Shavkat, who's a big favourite to beat either Belal or Jack... Heck. I remember when years ago, Shavkat vs Khamzat would be one of the coolest matches fans would speculate as a huge one, back when Khamzat was at welterweight and both were undefeated, and still are)...

Shavkat Rakhmonov is 19-0 iirc, 18 wins by finishes (either KO or submission) except the last one which was a UD win against an also undefeated prospect, even younger than Shavkat. So Shavkat took Ian Garry's 0 losses. He absolutely deserves the title shot way more then Islam and he has been said that, at most he'd fight Islam first. Shavkat might be even more dangerous to Makhachev at 170 than Topuria at 155... That'd be a nightmare match for Makhachev anyways, IMO. And interestingly, Rakhmonov vs Makhachev has been a hypothetical match up that I, personally, have for a while, found a very interesting one...
 
Thy said:
whatever gets him to fight, i'm down with.
Click to expand...
Or if he wants to retire. I mean, Khabib says the ideal age for retirement is 30 years old. Islam Makhachev could have retired already. Like, whenever they want to retire, they can. Idk if it's because Khabib got more $ from the McGregor fight... Would it be the case? Or is Islam intending to push further than Khabib just because he likes it more, and money has nothing to do with it?

I mean, when I see fighters not retiring because of not enough money yet, it's sad to me... I'd imagine that Islam must want to retire already.
 
At this point, why not stick around at 155, Ilia is a huge fight and so is Pimblett. Shit even Arman is a good legacy builder. I promise double champs will get more and more common and champions with long reigns and plenty of title defenses less so as time goes on...ones simply easier and a marketing ploy that's often low risk-high reward. He's already ran through a great in Oliveira and Poirier who was Khabibs & Charles leftovers. Besides that he beat Volk and Hooker, these are big fights he finally has when a year ago it felt like besides Arman all he had was Gaethje, Poirier, Chandler shitfest. He can beat Jack or maybe Shavkat, but I'd still get some defenses in and do the 170 title shot when he's thinking about retiring.
 
Stars are aligned for Islam, JDM is the easiest fight in the entire division. The only reason it's not that easy for Belal is because he is not a finisher otherwise he would finish JDM in round 1 too. After winning the WW title, he will retire GSP style.
 
I think that's the other reason he doesn't want to fight Ilia. That's the smallest guy he can fight, not applicable to potentially moving up
 
Brigfa2 said:
Stars are aligned for Islam, JDM is the easiest fight in the entire division. The only reason it's not that easy for Belal is because he is not a finisher otherwise he would finish JDM in round 1 too. After winning the WW title, he will retire GSP style.
Click to expand...
Fuck that. Too many fascinating fights for him at welterweight..
 
Another bitter Islam/Khabib thread. Conor is that you?
 
Luffy said:
Or if he wants to retire. I mean, Khabib says the ideal age for retirement is 30 years old. Islam Makhachev could have retired already. Like, whenever they want to retire, they can. Idk if it's because Khabib got more $ from the McGregor fight... Would it be the case? Or is Islam intending to push further than Khabib just because he likes it more, and money has nothing to do with it?

I mean, when I see fighters not retiring because of not enough money yet, it's sad to me... I'd imagine that Islam must want to retire already.
Click to expand...
Whatever happens sooner, i have no emotional investment in people i don't know. I just wanna see fights.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

fries in the bag
what is shavkat / ankalaev known for in mma?
Replies
5
Views
289
Hymen Crusher
Hymen Crusher
Young Calf Kick
Welterweight could get very interesting in the next year or so (but Belal needs to go).
2 3
Replies
44
Views
1K
bjjwar
bjjwar
Oscar Madison
Should Dana Offer Belal the Islam fight -- then strip him of the Title if he declines?
2 3
Replies
45
Views
868
fightfan70
fightfan70
jackleeb
The Absolute Best Fighter Ever in Each Weight Class
2 3
Replies
52
Views
2K
Harlekin
Harlekin

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,263,410
Messages
57,225,901
Members
175,592
Latest member
MartinTompson

Share this page

Back
Top