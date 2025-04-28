Islam at 170 sounds nice IMO (Shavkat vs Islam)

I'd say, yeah if Justin is up to the fight, have Makhachev vs Gaethje as a final Islam match up in 155 and then, he'd move to 170... But just like team Khabib — Khabib specifically — said he's against someone getting an immediate title shot coming from another division... Islam Makhachev, as Dana hinted, wouldn't fight for the belt straight away at 170. Likely scenario to me is that Belal ends up losing the title and Islam Makhachev fight Shavkat Rakhmonov for the #1 contender.



Also, since Shavkat is vocal that he has been guaranteed the title shot after Jack vs Belal.... Maybe Islam vs Ian Garry and then he'd fight for the title (likely vs Shavkat, who's a big favourite to beat either Belal or Jack... Heck. I remember when years ago, Shavkat vs Khamzat would be one of the coolest matches fans would speculate as a huge one, back when Khamzat was at welterweight and both were undefeated, and still are)...



Shavkat Rakhmonov is 19-0 iirc, 18 wins by finishes (either KO or submission) except the last one which was a UD win against an also undefeated prospect, even younger than Shavkat. So Shavkat took Ian Garry's 0 losses. He absolutely deserves the title shot way more then Islam and he has been said that, at most he'd fight Islam first. Shavkat might be even more dangerous to Makhachev at 170 than Topuria at 155... That'd be a nightmare match for Makhachev anyways, IMO. And interestingly, Rakhmonov vs Makhachev has been a hypothetical match up that I, personally, have for a while, found a very interesting one...