What do you think of Nomad and Ian Garry?

I'm rewatching this fight and from what I can call Garry really came out and may have deserved the win. He was a huge underdog and late notice but made it a close fight and even dominated the 5th. Shabbat largely won by cage clinching
Do you guys think Shavkat deserved the W? It seems Shavkat is locked in against winner of Belal/JDM right? It's wild JDM leapfrogged both of them because Shavkats injury. Speaking of which... did that play a factor in his fight with Ian?
And where do you see Garry now? I feel if he's out of the title picture he should have a fight announced soon
