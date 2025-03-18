  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

What do you think of Nomad and Ian Garry?

CroCopsLHK

CroCopsLHK

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Aug 9, 2008
Messages
7,042
Reaction score
5,836
I'm rewatching this fight and from what I can call Garry really came out and may have deserved the win. He was a huge underdog and late notice but made it a close fight and even dominated the 5th. Shabbat largely won by cage clinching

Do you guys think Shavkat deserved the W? It seems Shavkat is locked in against winner of Belal/JDM right? It's wild JDM leapfrogged both of them because Shavkats injury. Speaking of which... did that play a factor in his fight with Ian?

And where do you see Garry now? I feel if he's out of the title picture he should have a fight announced soon
 
No one 'lost' that fight. Garry had the momentum at the end, but he lost 3-2. If you rewatch the fight without commentary, Shavkat really shined in the striking. His jab kept connecting with Garry and I think it's easy to see he won the fight 3-2.

That said, Garry came out of that fight with praise and upped his stock so much. His prior showing was that terrible fight with MVP, so now he's truly a contender and had the courage to get in the ring with Shavkat and make him look mortal.
 
Terribly boring and disappointing fight. Shavkat squeaked out a decision smudging Ian up on the fence. Kind of did a number on Shavkat's hype.
 
