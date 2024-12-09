Will Colby fight the winner of Belal/Shavkat????

L

Lionheart7167

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Jan 8, 2013
Messages
737
Reaction score
978
Okay.

I know this sounds ridiculous. He just got schooled by Leon, and has already been given three title shots and failed each time. He hasn't had a meaningful win in years.

BUT....

If he beats Buckley impressively, would you be surprised if the UFC fast tracked him to a title shot???

Leon's going to fight Masvidal in March (announcement coming soon)

Usman is MW now, and Garry just lost.

Colby's a great villain, fans know him and will watch him, and is super MAGA, which seem to be the fighters the UFC is pushing hard these days. (My conspiracy theory is that Bryce Mitchell keeps getting huge main card slots, because of his hard right views, but that's for another post)
 
Lionheart7167 said:
Okay.

I know this sounds ridiculous. He just got schooled by Leon, and has already been given three title shots and failed each time. He hasn't had a meaningful win in years.

BUT....

If he beats Buckley impressively, would you be surprised if the UFC fast tracked him to a title shot???

Leon's going to fight Masvidal in March (announcement coming soon)

Usman is MW now, and Garry just lost.

Colby's a great villain, fans know him and will watch him, and is super MAGA, which seem to be the fighters the UFC is pushing hard these days. (My conspiracy theory is that Bryce Mitchell keeps getting huge main card slots, because of his hard right views, but that's for another post)
Click to expand...
Garry off a loss is still worth more than Colby is.

Shavkat got the win, but if Garry's performance didn't prove he's a legit top WW, you're just a hater. Colby's fucking done, and he's not getting past Buckley.
 
PeterGriffin said:
Garry off a loss is still worth more than Colby is.

Shavkat got the win, but if Garry's performance didn't prove he's a legit top WW, you're just a hater. Colby's fucking done, and he's not getting past Buckley.
Click to expand...
Oh, Garry is DEFINITELY deserving. I don't want Colby to get a shot.
I've just been around long enough to understand how the UFC works
 
No, Colby doesn't get a title shot if he does beat Buckley.

He'd need at least one more top 6 win like Garry, JDM or Brady to even have a chance at a title shot and that still would be no guarantee.
 
Lol no. Colby's days of getting a title shot off of one win after a year of inactivity and ducking top contenders are over.
 
Colby is a rat snitch can, no real fan wants him as champ.
 
Lionheart7167 said:
Okay.

I know this sounds ridiculous. He just got schooled by Leon, and has already been given three title shots and failed each time. He hasn't had a meaningful win in years.
Click to expand...

You just answered your own question. These are the fights I think make sense next:

  • Edwards vs. Garry (already history there and Garry could be available for the UK card in 2025)
  • Usman vs. JDM
  • Brady vs. the winner of Buckley vs. Covington
  • Prates vs. Burns or Neal
 
If Colby beats Buckley he probably gets Ian if he's serious about WW.

Dustin if he isn't
 
Lol 2025 and masdival and cunty are still getting meaningful fights against ranked opponents. What a joke.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

big franklin
Belal beats Shavkat.
2 3
Replies
56
Views
3K
Cameron
Cameron
Gabe
Garry and Shavkat Both Need Opponents, Belal is Injured
Replies
18
Views
602
Hog-train
Hog-train
blaseblase
Belal wants to fight Shavkat next over Usman
Replies
18
Views
587
Poirierfan
Poirierfan
Cheese_&_mma_lover
It needs to be Buckley vs Belal
Replies
9
Views
426
Neck&Neck
Neck&Neck
hswrestler
Belal might be a bad matchup for Shavkat
2 3 4
Replies
68
Views
3K
CombatCyborg
CombatCyborg

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,254,237
Messages
56,634,630
Members
175,320
Latest member
Supra_Slik77

Share this page

Back
Top