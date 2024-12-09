Will Colby fight the winner of Belal/Shavkat????

Okay.



I know this sounds ridiculous. He just got schooled by Leon, and has already been given three title shots and failed each time. He hasn't had a meaningful win in years.



BUT....



If he beats Buckley impressively, would you be surprised if the UFC fast tracked him to a title shot???



Leon's going to fight Masvidal in March (announcement coming soon)



Usman is MW now, and Garry just lost.



Colby's a great villain, fans know him and will watch him, and is super MAGA, which seem to be the fighters the UFC is pushing hard these days. (My conspiracy theory is that Bryce Mitchell keeps getting huge main card slots, because of his hard right views, but that's for another post)