Belal might have a long title reign after seeing the type of contenders WW has

Shavkat just fought pillowfisted skinny Garry, failed to take him down multiple times, resorted to clinching against the fence, his cornermen had to shake his arms out between rounds as if he was getting fatigued from clinching. He then got taken down by Garry and pretty much potshotted the whole fight to a win. Shavkat is still a good fighter but his finishing ability was overstated due to him fighting guys like Geoff Neal who will stand in front of you and trade in the pocket but can't mix it up or have an educated gameplan.



Buckley last night got taken down by the deadbody of covington and held down for like 1-2 minutes, he looked good and beat colby's ass but Belal is much stronger and a better wrestler than colby which is evident from the Leon fight, I find it hard to believe Buckley will stuff his takedowns if Leon couldn't. Buckley's striking is mostly coming forward and winging big hooks, against Belal who is great with kicks at range and outboxed Leon I don't see that working as well as it did with no testosterone inactive colby.



Other than that you have JDM who was getting outwrestled by Dilbert and had to get a comeback win after being down on the scorecards, also got taken down by regional can Basil Haffez albeit a short notice fight.