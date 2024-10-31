Garry and Shavkat Both Need Opponents, Belal is Injured

Ian Garry has been claiming that he can’t get a fight for the headliner slot on the December 14th card in Tampa. Shavkat now needs an opponent and he was scheduled to fight a week earlier at 310. This fight should 100% be made right now, winner gets Belal and a title shot immediately. I hope that this fight gets made because if Garry wins he has every claim to a title shot but if Shavkat wins he keeps his number one contender status and we get to see him beat up Garry.