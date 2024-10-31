Garry and Shavkat Both Need Opponents, Belal is Injured

Ian Garry has been claiming that he can’t get a fight for the headliner slot on the December 14th card in Tampa. Shavkat now needs an opponent and he was scheduled to fight a week earlier at 310. This fight should 100% be made right now, winner gets Belal and a title shot immediately. I hope that this fight gets made because if Garry wins he has every claim to a title shot but if Shavkat wins he keeps his number one contender status and we get to see him beat up Garry.
 
Garry or JDM should fight him. I’ve seen a couple posts saying they’re in negotiations for Kamaru to jump in but I’ll take guys with win streaks over loss streaks
 
They sign to fight... Belal has a speedy recovery and fights Usman in February.
 
It makes sense that Belal is not in a hurry to defend after waiting for the title opportunity for such a long time.

I hope Shavkat is not planning on waiting for Belal.
 
That's disappointing. Shavkat should at least SAY he's going to wait. If he books something he will get passed up and Belal will be fighting Colby.
 
If his wife's boyfriend lets him take this fight, I definitely think he should take it.



<21>
 
If MVP can basically stall Garry's grappling, Shavkat will kill him. I just think it's going to be D1 Garry again and not tell us about anything because Garry's not much of a grappler to threaten Shavkat.
 
Germaine de Randamie was stripped -- Duck Belal should be stripped for the obvious duck and for ruining my Holidays by denying me the joy of watching Shavkat beat his whiny ass.

Shavkat vs _________ for The Belt.

Belal can do a Contender Fight whenever his "injury" heals up...

<{cum@me}>
 
