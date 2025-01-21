Will Belal do Shavkat the same way Merab did Umar?

Many people are very confident Shavkat will kill Boring Belal but I see several similarities in this match up with Merab vs Umar.



Belal and Merab: Two boring and ugly fighters with an incredible lack of finishing habilities and an inmense level of cardio and pressure that had to work their way up and win like 10 fights in a row before getting a TS and against all odds they dominante their fights to become champs but people still overlook them (myself included)



Umar and Shavkat: Up and comer killers with a lot of hype behind and an exciting fighting style.



The more the time passes I'm starting to believe Belal will out work Shavkat, as good as Shavkat is I don't see him as the next WW GOAT as many people here, my only concerns for Belal is his age since he isn't spring chicken anymore.