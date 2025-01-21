  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Will Belal do Shavkat the same way Merab did Umar?

Many people are very confident Shavkat will kill Boring Belal but I see several similarities in this match up with Merab vs Umar.

Belal and Merab: Two boring and ugly fighters with an incredible lack of finishing habilities and an inmense level of cardio and pressure that had to work their way up and win like 10 fights in a row before getting a TS and against all odds they dominante their fights to become champs but people still overlook them (myself included)

Umar and Shavkat: Up and comer killers with a lot of hype behind and an exciting fighting style.

The more the time passes I'm starting to believe Belal will out work Shavkat, as good as Shavkat is I don't see him as the next WW GOAT as many people here, my only concerns for Belal is his age since he isn't spring chicken anymore.
 
I still hope Shavkat wins when he's all healed up but the way his last fight went, if Cuckold Garry can do what he did to Shavkat on the ground, imagine what Belal can do. We'll simply have to wait and see but I do think Shavkat can overwhelm Belal, provided he has no injuries.
 
i wasn't impressed with shavkats last fight. i think he cuts too much weight and is basically drained by fight time. i expect belal to win but would rather have shavkat as the champ.
 
Does Belal have any submission game?

Because I don’t think Shav is that good of a wrestler as people were saying. Some even compared him to khabib or Khamzat both of whome I think are much better wrestlers.

Belal getting shav down and subbing him isn’t out of the question.


Or even taking a similar approach to Merab and going with relentlessly going for TDs and jabbing him up.
 
shavkat it is known by now was critically injured in his fight v Cuck Garry, therefore it isn't ideal to judge him in a match in what is a solid fighter in the cuck.

Belal is now 36 and has obvious limits in his style and reached peak stock against Edwards who is world class but stylistically not suited against Belal.

i cannot see how this can go in Belal's favour despite his training with the best camp in the world.
 
Shav is more overrated than Umar was.

Also, while I agree belal and merab have similar dryhump styles, for whatever reason Merabs fights have been infinitely more exciting to watch than most of Belal's.

Belal vs Brady and against Leon were decent tho so maybe the tide is changing.
 
I think most of us want shavkat to win. I don't think belal is as dynamic as merab but he keeps winning. I don't know why but I like watching merab fight, but I legit hate belal fights. I know we compare the two but I don't get nearly as excited for a belal match. I don't care if he just retired. I think shavkat is going to win though.
 
He very well could. Belal is a good (but boring) fighter. Shavkat blocks punches with his head but he's a wrecking ball himself. I think Belal takes this one.
 
there are some parallels between Merab and Belal tbf
 
Ian Garry made Shavkat look human at 170lbs. Whatever aura Shavkat had built just disintegrated and any questions Belal's camp needed answering, they just got. I would have no problems betting on Belal to win that fight.
 
I can see Belal drowning Shavkat. I think Khabibs observation about beating Belal is correct, you have to finish him or get overwhelmed.
 
Belal wins. It will be the hardest fight for him in terms of contenders but the same goes for Shavkat.

Belal has the cardio, chin, experience and IQ to outperform Shavkat and not play into his strengths.
 
Belal is the most similar fighter to merab, good takedowns, best cardio in his division, very strong and durable but no finishing ability. I think he makes shavkat tired and takes him down in every round. Belal wins easier than merab did against Umar
 
