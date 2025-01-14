Welterweight could get very interesting in the next year or so (but Belal needs to go).

Young Calf Kick
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Feb 3, 2021
- Messages
- 5,737
- Reaction score
- 20,215
We could very well end up with an Islam Makhachev vs Shavkat Rakhmonov matchup for the title down the line, which would be a dream fight. But how do we get there? Hear me out:
So we've got Belal as the current (36 year old) champion. In this hypothetical, he's actually the one pawn that's ruining the setup. Due to the super annoying "Muslim friendz dont fight Muslim friendz" situation he has with Islam, it's unlikely they will ever get matched up. Islam has already stated he intends to move up to Welterweight rather sooner than later in order to become double champ, which I'm actually fine with should he get past Tsarukyan.
Nobody likes Belal (except for @HHJ). However, he isn't going to step aside just because his friend Islam wants to move up and fight for the title. In other words, someone has to go and take it off him. We all hope it's going to be Shavkat, so let's hope that fight gets rebooked soon. Shavkat would be the favourite against Belal, but in case he loses, Belal would probably face the winner of JDM vs Edwards. Belal disposed of Edwards pretty easily, so a rematch wouldn't be favourable. JDM needs to win against Edwards, but that's a very tough matchup for JDM aswell. In short, it's pretty much All Eyez On Shavkat. I think the other top 10 guys are currently too far off from a title shot. Unless something crazy happens #5 Brady won't get it just by beating #8 Burns, #3 Usman is on a 3 loss skid, #6 Buckley needs a top win, #7 Garry just lost against Shavkat, #9 Colby is about to (thank god) fade out of existence (how the fuck is he even #9?).
Which top 5/10 ranked matchups do you want to see at Welterweight?
So we've got Belal as the current (36 year old) champion. In this hypothetical, he's actually the one pawn that's ruining the setup. Due to the super annoying "Muslim friendz dont fight Muslim friendz" situation he has with Islam, it's unlikely they will ever get matched up. Islam has already stated he intends to move up to Welterweight rather sooner than later in order to become double champ, which I'm actually fine with should he get past Tsarukyan.
Nobody likes Belal (except for @HHJ). However, he isn't going to step aside just because his friend Islam wants to move up and fight for the title. In other words, someone has to go and take it off him. We all hope it's going to be Shavkat, so let's hope that fight gets rebooked soon. Shavkat would be the favourite against Belal, but in case he loses, Belal would probably face the winner of JDM vs Edwards. Belal disposed of Edwards pretty easily, so a rematch wouldn't be favourable. JDM needs to win against Edwards, but that's a very tough matchup for JDM aswell. In short, it's pretty much All Eyez On Shavkat. I think the other top 10 guys are currently too far off from a title shot. Unless something crazy happens #5 Brady won't get it just by beating #8 Burns, #3 Usman is on a 3 loss skid, #6 Buckley needs a top win, #7 Garry just lost against Shavkat, #9 Colby is about to (thank god) fade out of existence (how the fuck is he even #9?).
Which top 5/10 ranked matchups do you want to see at Welterweight?