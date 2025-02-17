  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Should Dana Offer Belal the Islam fight -- then strip him of the Title if he declines?

Oscar Madison

Oscar Madison

Shavkat v Islam this Spring/Summer for the WW Belt.

Shavkat gets an intriguing matchup.

Islam can spread his wings and make his grab for a WW Title with a quality opponent -- potentially on his way to a MW Title Fight.

Belal can take time off to figure out who he wants Title Fights as Champ or Personal-feelings Matchups as Chump.

Fans get to watch WW move forward.
 
shavkat trained with abdulmanap and was cornered by him. I don't know if Islam would fight shavkat either unfortunately
 
No?

Islam still has a number one contender to fight shavkat has many top fighters to fight at ww
There is also JDM who is undefeated and very deserving if islam beats Armen MAYBE but zero interest for me until then
 
will say this but say Islam is ducking Ilia who has three different contenders to fight😂
 
You're an idiot
 
Dana is being merciful -- and he's missing his opportunity to move forward.

Fans want Title Fight intrigue, excitement, high level energy and violent action.

Islam can throwdown and scrap -- Shavkat can end fights with strikes or submissions with 1 Decision in 19 W's.

Watching Belol fight is about as entertaining as watching someone slowly digging a hole -- he has no respect for Fight Fans.

[<cena1}
 
Wtf. ..

Man just watch WWE.


This is a sport...Belal doesn't have to take a fight against a LW lol ..or be stripped wtf?!?!

He has to fight Shavkat and the other challengers in his division.. that's it
 
Absolutely idiotic thread. The guy doesn't have a single title defense yet FFS... no one should be clamouring for a "dream fight" involving him yet and LOL @ stripping a champion over this.

Islam has a contender lined up and his last fight had ZERO impact on his own legacy so he is not in a position for this fight either. God I hate this "money fight" era
 
What do you think UFC is -- a church league run solely on merit?

Team Dana controls the narrative, storylines -- using preferred choices for determining match ups, who keeps what Belt for how long, where Fighters fight on the Cards, what fighters get rematches and when, front-room and back-room Bonuses, access, jobs, etc etc

The only line he may not have crossed is actually fight fixing once the cage doors closes.

<JonesLaugh>
 
Honestly, Belal vs Shavkat is plenty interesting. Let's just get that fight done and dusted.

The whole "Islam fighting at 170" is probably just wolf tickets from Ali Abdelasleaze at this point.
 
There isn't a fight on earth that involves belal that's a dream fight. Unless this dude is gonna beat down elon or Jake paul it's not a dream fight
 
Belal says he would move up to fight DDP at MW if Islam moved up to WW so he wouldn't have to fight him. They should make that happen just to get rid of these boring sheepherder champs.
 
