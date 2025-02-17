Should Dana Offer Belal the Islam fight -- then strip him of the Title if he declines?

Oscar Madison
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Jun 20, 2021
- Messages
- 6,230
- Reaction score
- 9,060
Shavkat v Islam this Spring/Summer for the WW Belt.
Shavkat gets an intriguing matchup.
Islam can spread his wings and make his grab for a WW Title with a quality opponent -- potentially on his way to a MW Title Fight.
Belal can take time off to figure out who he wants Title Fights as Champ or Personal-feelings Matchups as Chump.
Fans get to watch WW move forward.
