No, Shavkat is not an unstoppable killing machine who walks through the entire division. It's time we nipped that lie in the bud.

big franklin

big franklin

franklin
@Green
Joined
Apr 17, 2022
Messages
1,102
Reaction score
3,365
First of all, I would like to congratulate Shavkat on his victory against Ian Garry. He has my respect.

That being said, Shavkat lost a lot of aura last night. I had to say, "I told you so" but I was correct in my analysis of him.

I posted a thread a while back. Many of you 'doggers laughed at my suggestion that Belal beats Shavkat, but now you guys suddenly changed your tune. It's OK though... Daddy Franklin's not mad.

I'm a true MMA fan, I don't let my feelings cloud my judgement (I don't mean that in an arrogant way).

Shavkat is a neanderthal. Take one look at the guy and you can see that his noggin is no ordinary noggin. It's large and dense. Solid.

In fact, I'm pretty sure he's from the same part of the world where Khabib is from, but just a different caveman tribe. Despite the tiny population, these un-evolved people have produced some of the best fighters on the planet. It's impressive.

Shavkat's aggression and fighting style heavily depends on his ability to take a punch. I've said it before, but this is not a viable long-term strategy, especially against the very best fighters.

Shavkat revealed last night that he's exposed to takedown and submissions, not just strikes. Very exploitable.

I'll say it again: Belal beats Shavkat.

Belal will teach Shavkat how you're really supposed to win a fight via decision.

This is the Belal era.
 
Were you one of those who said Khamzat was a bum after Burns or Usman?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

big franklin
Why is no one talking about the upcoming Shavkat vs. Ian Garry fight?
Replies
19
Views
556
pick999
pick999
Unheralded Truth
Rumored Usman changed his mind? Now interested in the Shavkat fight
2
Replies
34
Views
1K
Dr Fong
D
svmr_db
  • Poll
Media Joaquin Buckley throws his name in the Shavkat sweepstakes - who should get the fight?
2 3
Replies
51
Views
2K
RichardHarrow
RichardHarrow
ExitLUPin
The Robbie, Johny, Rory era in the 2010s was the last time the WW division was truly great
2
Replies
20
Views
817
Barteh
Barteh
Wormwood
Rumored Colby Says He Offered to Step in to Fight Shavkat
2
Replies
33
Views
1K
mangokush
mangokush

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,254,116
Messages
56,629,114
Members
175,317
Latest member
Gyges

Share this page

Back
Top