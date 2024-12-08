Finishing survivalists like Gary is harder than it is to finish guys who engage.

Shavkat is catching a lot of hate for not destroying Gary but Gary is a survivalist and with guys like that it's harder to finish them. They're good at making you frustrated and they're good at making you chase them and thats when they land sneaky shots which can hurt you. Its very hard to finish these type of guys. Condit was good at this kind of style.



Gary isnt in there going for it and engaging and walking into his oppoents wheelhouse. He's happy to stay on the outside, bouncing around on his toes, moving in and out and collect points- looking to set up his body kicks and head kicks.



He's good at avoiding brawls and staying out of real danger and its going to make his fights boring. His footwork is good and it's not easy to him clean with consistency. When you do hit him clean he has a decent chin and doesn't have the "I have to get him back" mentality. He ate some bombs Shavkat and didn't get hurt and regrouped fast. He also ate some bombs from MVP and took them well too.



Gary is a survivalist on the feet and he's also a good survivalist on the ground and can surprise someone with his own subs like he he nearly did tonight. That body triangle he uses makes it hard to posture up and GnP him. He also has really good cardio and it's not going to be easy to finish a guy like this.



I don't think Shavkat's performance against Gary was amazing but I don't think that it was a metric for how his fights would go against other fighters, especially Belal. Belal is good but he's going to walk right into Shavkats wheelhouse a lot more than Gary did, providing more opportunities for Shavkat to hurt him.



I expect more fights like this from Gary. God forbid he ever fights Leon. That will be an insane snoozer.