Belal's resume is damn good and underrated..... If he beats Jack and ends his 17 fight streak he is a top 5 WW ever

Leon
Brady
Burns
Luque
Wonderboy
Maia
Curtis
Rudeboi
Mein
Means
Lyman
A win over Jack and he is top 5 IMO.
GSP and Hughes are probably too far to catch but if Belal beats Jack and Shavkat? Ended a 17 win streak and popping Shavkats cherry? Then Belal is the 3rd best WW ever over Kamaru, Robbie, Johny whoever. For as much disrespect as Belal gets and how boring his fights are you wouldn't be able to deny that resume IF he got those 2 wins. Belal was the underdog for most these fights too.
