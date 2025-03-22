  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Belal's resume is damn good and underrated..... If he beats Jack and ends his 17 fight streak he is a top 5 WW ever

Leon
Brady
Burns
Luque
Wonderboy
Maia
Curtis
Rudeboi
Mein
Means
Lyman

A win over Jack and he is top 5 IMO.

GSP and Hughes are probably too far to catch but if Belal beats Jack and Shavkat? Ended a 17 win streak and popping Shavkats cherry? Then Belal is the 3rd best WW ever over Kamaru, Robbie, Johny whoever. For as much disrespect as Belal gets and how boring his fights are you wouldn't be able to deny that resume IF he got those 2 wins. Belal was the underdog for most these fights too.
 
Let’s see how his title reign goes. A win over JDM doesn’t put him over Usman. But, a win over Shavvy, rematch with Brady, and then Garry might.


I know you’re in a hurry to glaze your Muslim brothers, but be reasonable.
 
Pequeño Corey said:
Let’s see how his title reign goes. A win over JDM doesn’t put him over Usman. But, a win over Shavvy, rematch with Brady, and then Garry might.


I know you’re in a hurry to glaze your Muslim brothers, but be reasonable.
Click to expand...

Not Muslim babyboi. I didn't say a win over Jack puts him over Kamaru but a win over Jack and Shavkat do.
 
Belal is ducking Brady.
 
Belel is a run of the mill fighter, Justin Gaethje would probably smoke him, if Belal doesn't cuddle him too much
 
Belal isn't even Top 5 among current welterweights.

All of the best welterweights in the world are outside of the UFC at the moment.

Ramazam Kuramagomedov
Jason Jackson
Yaroslav Amosov
Shamil Musaev
Magomed Umalatov
 
his resume is already comparable to usman, jorge 2x, woodley, colby, and burns compared to Belal who beat prime leon, burns, brady, wonderboy, maia, If belal beats jdm then he might have a superior resume
 
