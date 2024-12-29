Bottlenecks in LW and LHW... good or bad paths?

R

Rubios

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Jan 19, 2024
Messages
261
Reaction score
265
I'm assuming some premises you could agree on or not, let's discuss.

#1 Islam wants to move up but not to face Belal, his team mate. I can't see Shavkat beating Belal yet if he stays with Khabib's team. He will only be defeated by father time. On top of that, Shavkat is injured.

So I'm foreseeing Islam winning vs Arman, getting the record for most title defenses @ LW and then... if Belal stays as the champ, he could rematch Charles or face Topuria.
If he wins again (heavy favorite in my book) he matches Silva's winning streak.
Again, if Belal keeps the belt (besides Shavkat, I can't see anyone beating him until his age catches up and he downfalls) he could go for another fight @ LW and set the first 17 winning streak.
Sure, people could argue it's still Jones if you don't mind PEDs, and that he defended twice against a former FW (Volk) and maybe Topuria.
But at the end of the day he'd have the official record facing... Gaethje, Gamrot or whoever comes next.

TL;DR If Islam gets to beat Arman (hardest challenge IMO) and Belal keeps the belt @ WW so he doesn't move up, he should be on the way for a 17 winning streak all time record. In fact, his biggest challenge could be making weight x3.

#2 If/when Pereira beats Ank, he wouldn't move up to HW until Jones/Tom happens. And we all know it's a big IF (I hope and believe it will get done, but it'll take time). So, in the meantime the HW belt gets resolved, his big fights are DDP or Khamzat.

Even if Jones faces and beats Tom, he will retire and vacate the belt so sooner or later Tom should be champ. But it'll take long.

I'm foreseeing DDP beating Strickland, convincingly this time, AND Khamzat. In fact, I think Sean will be his tougher test.
If Alex gets past Ank, he would have swept the division. Same with DDP if he wins the rematch vs Sean and then Khamzat.

TL;DR If Alex beats Ank and sweeps the division but the HW belt is on hold for long, he'd have to wait until DDP or Khamzat move up for a big fight. He'd be 38 by then. Moving up to HW to face Aspinall approaching 39 would be NUTS even for Poatan, so maybe it never happens 8(

P.S. If Alex gets to fight @ HW, no matter the outcome (Aspinall is the most dangerous man alive IMO so he gets destroyed) he'd be even more legendary.
 
The Suredawggers have already decided to hate Islam regardless of if he keeps winning or if he loses his next 4 fights.
 
I hate to tie everything back to Connor and Danar but this is now the precedent

Remember when Connor held the FW belt for almost 3 years without defending? Fighting in multiple weight classes.

The blue print is there and others fighters want to follow. Danar allowed it and now he's gotta deal with it.
 
Hoping that none of that happens and all champions just defend their belt on their natural weight class.
 
Anytime a division is lacking star power or talent rules will definitely be broken. Ie Alex vs Jon has a stronger possibility of happening because the heavyweight division is empty.

DDP/Khamzat is a different story. They want to keep the middleweight division going and Khamzat has plenty of future pay-per-view potential at MW. Bad business to make this fight happen so soon
 
Thepaintbucket said:
Anytime a division is lacking star power or talent rules will definitely be broken. Ie Alex vs Jon has a stronger possibility of happening because the heavyweight division is empty.

DDP/Khamzat is a different story. They want to keep the middleweight division going and Khamzat has plenty of future pay-per-view potential at MW. Bad business to make this fight happen so soon
Click to expand...
I think Dana does not want Pereira vs Jones because Alex is his cash cow now (not that he sells a lot but he fights every other month) and Jones is retiring. Tom vs Jones is the money fight right now anyways.. that is what everybody wants to see.

Khamzat will fight for the title for sure after Strickland. I'm guessing around international fight week.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

ArtardFiesta
Is the belal era here? other fighters using the same style
2
Replies
36
Views
1K
ArtardFiesta
ArtardFiesta
R
When all it's said and done, Alex & Izzy UFC careers will be pretty much equivalent
Replies
6
Views
420
HHJ
HHJ
hswrestler
Belal might be a bad matchup for Shavkat
2 3 4
Replies
68
Views
3K
CombatCyborg
CombatCyborg
MarioLemieux
Call me crazy, but I think Topuria is a more dangerous fight for Islam than anyone at LW or WW
2
Replies
27
Views
732
Carlos Calderon
Carlos Calderon
L
Realistically speaking, when do you see Ankalaev getting the title shot?
2
Replies
30
Views
873
Psychojoe86
P

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,255,432
Messages
56,713,668
Members
175,371
Latest member
Rachfan24

Share this page

Back
Top