Bottlenecks in LW and LHW... good or bad paths?

I'm assuming some premises you could agree on or not, let's discuss.



#1 Islam wants to move up but not to face Belal, his team mate. I can't see Shavkat beating Belal yet if he stays with Khabib's team. He will only be defeated by father time. On top of that, Shavkat is injured.



So I'm foreseeing Islam winning vs Arman, getting the record for most title defenses @ LW and then... if Belal stays as the champ, he could rematch Charles or face Topuria.

If he wins again (heavy favorite in my book) he matches Silva's winning streak.

Again, if Belal keeps the belt (besides Shavkat, I can't see anyone beating him until his age catches up and he downfalls) he could go for another fight @ LW and set the first 17 winning streak.

Sure, people could argue it's still Jones if you don't mind PEDs, and that he defended twice against a former FW (Volk) and maybe Topuria.

But at the end of the day he'd have the official record facing... Gaethje, Gamrot or whoever comes next.



TL;DR If Islam gets to beat Arman (hardest challenge IMO) and Belal keeps the belt @ WW so he doesn't move up, he should be on the way for a 17 winning streak all time record. In fact, his biggest challenge could be making weight x3.



#2 If/when Pereira beats Ank, he wouldn't move up to HW until Jones/Tom happens. And we all know it's a big IF (I hope and believe it will get done, but it'll take time). So, in the meantime the HW belt gets resolved, his big fights are DDP or Khamzat.



Even if Jones faces and beats Tom, he will retire and vacate the belt so sooner or later Tom should be champ. But it'll take long.



I'm foreseeing DDP beating Strickland, convincingly this time, AND Khamzat. In fact, I think Sean will be his tougher test.

If Alex gets past Ank, he would have swept the division. Same with DDP if he wins the rematch vs Sean and then Khamzat.



TL;DR If Alex beats Ank and sweeps the division but the HW belt is on hold for long, he'd have to wait until DDP or Khamzat move up for a big fight. He'd be 38 by then. Moving up to HW to face Aspinall approaching 39 would be NUTS even for Poatan, so maybe it never happens 8(



P.S. If Alex gets to fight @ HW, no matter the outcome (Aspinall is the most dangerous man alive IMO so he gets destroyed) he'd be even more legendary.