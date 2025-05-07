I think Islam fights Ilia and moves up to WW not matter what happens on Saturday

Cowboy Kurt Angle

Cowboy Kurt Angle

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Jun 3, 2021
Messages
10,500
Reaction score
14,181
I’ve seen a lot of, if Jack beats Belal, Islam will move up, and Ilia will fight for the lightweight championship; if Belal wins, we get Ilia vs. Islam.

I think we get Islam vs. Ilia, and then Islam moving up regardless. I think Islam does one more match at LW against Ilia and then moves up. Islam has said many times that he has no problem fighting Belal; it’s Belal who doesn’t like the idea and said that he’ll never fight Islam and move up if Islam wants the welterweight belt.


Plus I’m sure Dana would be fine with Belal no longer being champ as there is a lot people at MW that beat Belal
 
Belal can say Islam handles him whenever they soar, but in a fight there's always a chance. You could be right, but why take this long to announce anything?
 
We're about the see the creation of an interim LW title so Islam can go do his thing at WW without dropping his title.

Gaethje vs Illa for interim LW title incoming.
Islam puts feelings aside and fights the winner of the WW clash regardless of who it is
 
I think that the UFC is really wanting this Ilia fight to happen but Islam wants to go up to 170 right now. I think he’s having problems with the cut too.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Vigfree
Everyone talking about Charles, but Ilia turned down an Arman fight
2
Replies
39
Views
2K
bjjwar
bjjwar
R
If Islam and his team are smart (and I think they are), he's the one making the calls
2
Replies
25
Views
617
Rubios
R
R
What's up with the "narrative" of Islam avoiding Ilia?
2
Replies
28
Views
610
markg171
markg171
Dimbis
I Believe Islam Beats Ilia
2
Replies
32
Views
1K
gracie_barra_samurai
G
R
What does Islam need to do to please you?
7 8 9
Replies
162
Views
3K
OmegaRugal
O

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,264,111
Messages
57,267,109
Members
175,611
Latest member
DrinkBoy

Share this page

Back
Top