I think Islam fights Ilia and moves up to WW not matter what happens on Saturday

I’ve seen a lot of, if Jack beats Belal, Islam will move up, and Ilia will fight for the lightweight championship; if Belal wins, we get Ilia vs. Islam.
I think we get Islam vs. Ilia, and then Islam moving up regardless. I think Islam does one more match at LW against Ilia and then moves up. Islam has said many times that he has no problem fighting Belal; it’s Belal who doesn’t like the idea and said that he’ll never fight Islam and move up if Islam wants the welterweight belt.
Plus I’m sure Dana would be fine with Belal no longer being champ as there is a lot people at MW that beat Belal
