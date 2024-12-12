Call me crazy, but I think Topuria is a more dangerous fight for Islam than anyone at LW or WW

NextGen said: Talking about WW is way farfetched. Weight classes exist for a reason.



I'd love to see Topuria vs Islam one day. But I still don't think I'd favor Topuria in that one.

Blanqa Blanqua said: Bro you sound high.



There was one guy who would have agreed, but he got bant, twice lol

Ilia Topuria has lofty aspirations after UFC 308: ‘A three-weight world champion, this is my goal’ UFC 308’s Ilia Topuria hopes to be the first three-division champion in UFC history.

I think Topuria could defy traditional convention for a couple reasons. His grappling is top tier, his arms are extremely long for such a short guy (just one inch shorter than Islam and a few short of Belal) and his power, striking technique and cardio are all top of the food chain.Now if he had to fight a Shavkat or a Garry the size advantage may prove too much, but if he were to fight Charles, Islam and Belal in that order and retire that could be a path for him. I think that's the path he's looking to take with this.Topuria agrees and this is his plan.I am also high btw... just barely though.