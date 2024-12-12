Call me crazy, but I think Topuria is a more dangerous fight for Islam than anyone at LW or WW

MarioLemieux
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Sep 8, 2024
- Messages
- 693
- Reaction score
- 1,822
I'm sure less people will be calling me crazy after Topuria takes off Oliveiras head. If Belal is the best guy at WW, WW could be proper fooked too. Garry and Shavkat did not impress.
Also on a side tangent. If Topuria was able to beat Charles, Islam, and Belal, become a three weight world champion and retire where would he be on your GOAT list?
Also on a side tangent. If Topuria was able to beat Charles, Islam, and Belal, become a three weight world champion and retire where would he be on your GOAT list?