Call me crazy, but I think Topuria is a more dangerous fight for Islam than anyone at LW or WW

I'm sure less people will be calling me crazy after Topuria takes off Oliveiras head. If Belal is the best guy at WW, WW could be proper fooked too. Garry and Shavkat did not impress.

Also on a side tangent. If Topuria was able to beat Charles, Islam, and Belal, become a three weight world champion and retire where would he be on your GOAT list?
 
Talking about WW is way farfetched. Weight classes exist for a reason.

I'd love to see Topuria vs Islam one day. But I still don't think I'd favor Topuria in that one.
 
Bro you sound high.

There was one guy who would have agreed, but he got bant, twice lol
 
I think Topuria could defy traditional convention for a couple reasons. His grappling is top tier, his arms are extremely long for such a short guy (just one inch shorter than Islam and a few short of Belal) and his power, striking technique and cardio are all top of the food chain.

Now if he had to fight a Shavkat or a Garry the size advantage may prove too much, but if he were to fight Charles, Islam and Belal in that order and retire that could be a path for him. I think that's the path he's looking to take with this.

Topuria agrees and this is his plan.

Ilia Topuria has lofty aspirations after UFC 308: 'A three-weight world champion, this is my goal'

UFC 308's Ilia Topuria hopes to be the first three-division champion in UFC history.
I am also high btw... just barely though.
 
I wouldn't call you crazy... retarded maybe...
 
Article is interesting. I'd love to see him do it. He is making the right moves in terms of relinquishing the belt.

Ultimately though, Dana would have to really love you to make this happen, and I'm not sure he has that kind of relationship with him yet.

Kudos to the guy for big plans and big balls tho!


oh, and... I knew it!! haha
 
Luckily, you stopped at DDP.
The Islam fight would be fun to see one day.
 
Topuria is far too small. He's small even for a featherweight. The outcome of this fight is pretty clear - he will be taken down and submitted. Most likely in the first round. Topuria's boxing won't play any role in this fight. The fight will look similar to Islam vs Hooker.
 
Last edited:
I mean have you seen Topuria's grappling? He's no slouch. I'd say his grappling is probably better than Volk's and Dustin's easily. Islam does not have Khabib's top control or chin. Topuria will be able to get up at times and be given opportunies to crack his chin.
 
Topuria is super dangerous even for most of the lws, but Islam’s just on another level. Islam will not have trouble taking him down. You know the rest.
 
So retired with 1 whole title defense? Bout Tree Fiddy.
Defenses Matter. Winning specific match ups mean you were better than that guy on the night. Denis Hallman isn't better than Matt Hughes.
 
Topuria is not vacating his FW belt to go to LW and he isn't getting a shot at being a double champ any time soon
 
