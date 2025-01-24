  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Dana needs to forgive Arman: when history is on the making, it has to be made.

First: I'm the biggest Khabib fan. Him punching Conor while shouting "Let's talk now" and calling him a bitch between rounds has been the best time the UFC has ever given me.
Plus, the "unscathed, never bled, only lost 2 rounds".

But Islam doesn't only hold the record of LW title defenses. He is on a 15 winning streak, one away from AS record.

UFC can have another fighter, a current one, to sit on the table along the all time greats. All of them from the golden era (GSP, DJ, Silva...) and with Jones nearing his twilight.

But Islam needs Arman in his resume. I understand Dana may be mad at him, but it's about Islam's legacy.

He should book a fight with Arman whenever Islam wants. If Mak gets the win and reaches 16, and before moving to 170 -he wants to wait until Belal is no longer champ anyway-, he should take another LW fight (Hooker/Gaethje winner, re-match with Charles, whoever is the #1 contender ATM) and try to set a new absolute winning streak (17).
This would also mean 6 title defenses at LW, twice than any other former champion.
Against strong, not questionable opposition.

An then, once Belal doesn't hold the WW belt anymore, go for it.
Win or lose, no one could deny he is one of the greatest ever. Well, if he become double champ, I dunno where I'd put him...

Topuria is great, Alex is great (although 37), DDP is great... but Islam is the only fighter right now close enough of being GREAT.
 
Islam needs a new name to his resume.

Sick of these rematches.
 
Best thing for Islam's legacy right now IMO, is Belal / Shavcat winner. I hope Dana makes it happen
 
"Khabib only lost two rounds"
Yea if we completely ignore the existence of Gleison Tibau
<mirkosmile>
 
WoozyFailGuy said:
"Khabib only lost two rounds"
Yea if we completely ignore the existence of Gleison Tibau
<mirkosmile>
Click to expand...
23 year old boy strength khabib vs roided 190 pound prime tibau and he still did more damage and pushed him against the fence. Tibau has an argument to win but it's not as bad of a look as people act like it is
 
Islam has already won vs Arman... when he was a prospect in a short notice fight.

He needs solid title defenses against the top opposition to stop the naysayers.
 
Blanqa Blanqua said:
Best thing for Islam's legacy right now IMO, is Belal / Shavcat winner. I hope Dana makes it happen
Click to expand...

Yes. Don't know if he'd be willing to fight Belal, though.

But why not secure (nothing is secure in MMA, let's say "try to secure") the 16 or even an all time 17 winning streak before moving up?
 
I wanna see that fight but that was a big mistake. He needs a win and Islam doesn't need Arman.
 
Only an mma can a guy just not fight someone because where they train. We had to suffer through aljo because merab wouldn't fight him. Belal and Islam should fight. Anything to get rid of him if shavkat doesnt.
 
