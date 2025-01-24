Dana needs to forgive Arman: when history is on the making, it has to be made.

First: I'm the biggest Khabib fan. Him punching Conor while shouting "Let's talk now" and calling him a bitch between rounds has been the best time the UFC has ever given me.

Plus, the "unscathed, never bled, only lost 2 rounds".



But Islam doesn't only hold the record of LW title defenses. He is on a 15 winning streak, one away from AS record.



UFC can have another fighter, a current one , to sit on the table along the all time greats. All of them from the golden era (GSP, DJ, Silva...) and with Jones nearing his twilight.



But Islam needs Arman in his resume. I understand Dana may be mad at him, but it's about Islam's legacy.



He should book a fight with Arman whenever Islam wants. If Mak gets the win and reaches 16, and before moving to 170 -he wants to wait until Belal is no longer champ anyway-, he should take another LW fight (Hooker/Gaethje winner, re-match with Charles, whoever is the #1 contender ATM) and try to set a new absolute winning streak (17).

This would also mean 6 title defenses at LW, twice than any other former champion.

Against strong, not questionable opposition .



An then, once Belal doesn't hold the WW belt anymore, go for it.

Win or lose, no one could deny he is one of the greatest ever. Well, if he become double champ, I dunno where I'd put him...



Topuria is great, Alex is great (although 37), DDP is great... but Islam is the only fighter right now close enough of being GREAT .