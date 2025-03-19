  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Everyone talking about Charles, but Ilia turned down an Arman fight

Vigfree

Vigfree

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Jul 20, 2021
Messages
433
Reaction score
501
Everyone is talking about Islam or Charles ducking Ilia, but...
My opinion for a bit now has been the fight that makes the most sense is Ilia vs Arman for the #1 contender fight. Winner gets Islam.
It gives Ilia a 1-fight path to the belt.
It makes Arman work for it after missing weight.

These are the two best fights for Islam next at 155, and he fights one of them.

Apparently the UFC agreed and offered Ilia the Arman fight, and the real duck is Ilia who turned it down saying he will only fight Islam next. LOL, bro you vacated, you have no leverage.
I think Islam is totally correct here to want Ilia to take a fight first. Yes Ilia had 2 massive wins, but he defended his belt 1 time only. Now he gets to move up and fight for the 155 strap instantly? Islam has the 155 record for defenses and hasn't got his shot at 170 yet. If Ilia wins a contender fight THEN Islam beats him, people won't detract from the accomplishment the way they would if Islam beats Ilia now.
The 145er nonsense was nonstop on here after the Volk fights.
www.mmamania.com

Ilia Topuria Passes On Matchup With Arman Tsarukyan: ‘He Will Not Fight For The Status Of A Contender’

Former UFC Featherweight kingpin, Ilia Topuria, has apparently refused to fight Arman Tsarukyan in a 155-pound No. 1 contender eliminator match.
www.mmamania.com www.mmamania.com
 
Arman is a bad fight for Ilia. He would get a title shot simply by waiting or fighting one of the semi-retired big names of the division.
 
They are Georgian and Armenian bradas, we have heard sillier excuses for not accepting fights.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

MigitAs
Topuria vs Tsarukyan in 2025?
Replies
4
Views
614
Feniamin
F
octagonation
Ilia Topuria vs Islam Makhachev should happen in late 2025 (Makhachev needs to beat Arman, while Ilia needs to beat winner of Sterling-Movsar)
2
Replies
26
Views
2K
Nausicaa
N
W
Which LW/155 matchups do you think are stylistically the worst for Ilia Topuria?
Replies
17
Views
471
Vigfree
Vigfree
R
His move is ballsy, but Ilia is calculated
2
Replies
22
Views
488
joy2day
joy2day
PulsingJones
There is no convincing reason why the UFC isn't rebooking Arman VS Islam again
2 3 4
Replies
61
Views
1K
Myrddin Wild
Myrddin Wild

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,260,728
Messages
57,048,493
Members
175,520
Latest member
REALMAN

Share this page

Back
Top