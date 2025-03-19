Everyone talking about Charles, but Ilia turned down an Arman fight

Ilia Topuria Passes On Matchup With Arman Tsarukyan: ‘He Will Not Fight For The Status Of A Contender’ Former UFC Featherweight kingpin, Ilia Topuria, has apparently refused to fight Arman Tsarukyan in a 155-pound No. 1 contender eliminator match.

Everyone is talking about Islam or Charles ducking Ilia, but...My opinion for a bit now has been the fight that makes the most sense is Ilia vs Arman for the #1 contender fight. Winner gets Islam.It gives Ilia a 1-fight path to the belt.It makes Arman work for it after missing weight.These are the two best fights for Islam next at 155, and he fights one of them.Apparently the UFC agreed and offered Ilia the Arman fight, and the real duck is Ilia who turned it down saying he will only fight Islam next. LOL, bro you vacated, you have no leverage.I think Islam is totally correct here to want Ilia to take a fight first. Yes Ilia had 2 massive wins, but he defended his belt 1 time only. Now he gets to move up and fight for the 155 strap instantly? Islam has the 155 record for defenses and hasn't got his shot at 170 yet. If Ilia wins a contender fight THEN Islam beats him, people won't detract from the accomplishment the way they would if Islam beats Ilia now.The 145er nonsense was nonstop on here after the Volk fights.