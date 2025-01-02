Do You Think Arman is Being Overlooked?

This is a great fight, awesome fight at the highest level between the obvious best two fighters in the world at 155. Islam beat Arman 30-27 when they both fought 6? Years ago but they were not dominant rounds, they were competitive rounds that Islam won. Islam was already hyped at the time while Arman was making his debut. Yes, Arman had a close fight against Charles, but Dustin was competitive against Islam, no?

Arman has REALLY good counter wrestling and scrambles and is far from lost on the feet against anyone anymore. Gamrot can hang with anyone on the ground at 155 and him and Arman exchanged high level scrambles for five rounds. He took out Dariush without breaking a sweat his striking has come a long way. I think this is close to 50/50.
 
He ko'd dariush but Dariush is so slow and apparently he got ko'd twice in sparring during that training camp so I think he's washed, not trying to downplay the win but Dariush isn't a top 5 level LW at this point.

Arman is a great wrestler and probably better in freestyle wrestling but I don't think the gap is big enough to change the fight, he's not gonna take Islam down and hold him down for a round. This fight will probably be a striking match since neither guy is gonna waste energy for partial takedowns that they won't get control time on. I think Arman would be in danger shooting takedowns since Belal claims Islam tapped him out with an anaconda choke when he shot on him and Islam has talked about how oliveira nearly submitted arman so clearly he fancies his chances to submit arman if he tries to wrestle/grapple.

On the feet Islam was countering volkanovski and poirier, outside of a crazy kick I don't see arman winning the striking
 
Overlooked by who? I seriously doubt Islam and his team are overlooking Armans skillset. Khabibs fighters seem to be some of the most well prepared athletes in MMA.

Maybe the fans are overlooking Arman, but the fight should be very high level and competitive just like you said. I'm looking forward to this matchup!!
 
Not what you mean by overlooked, but Islam beats him 9/10 times, so it's basically just Arman hoping that this is the 1/10 and he can land a flukey punch or something. There isn't any area of fighting that Islam isn't a little better at. Anything can happen, but it's not especially interesting because there isn't like "if Arman can keep the fight _____". Maybe he can try to get top position and hang out to win a round or 2, or there's a always a chance of anyone landing a good strike, but there isn't any area Arman is consistently better to even make a game plan around.

Dustin was "competitive" in that he didn't get straight up steamrolled, but he was losing pretty comfortably before getting finished, and his only real offense was an elbow that opened a cut but didn't rock him or anything, while Arman was nearly finished multiple times against Charles.
 
Arman didn't show anything in the first fight or agaisnt Charlers what would make me believe that he can win. Will it be competitive? Sure, but... and still.
 
Arman has improved, but so has Islam. I don't think he's being overlooked at all. In fact people were saying Arman was the real threat to Islam in the division
 
it's a 50/50 fight for sure, anyone thinking otherwise is drunk off the kool-aid

Thepaintbucket said:
Arman has improved, but so has Islam. I don't think he's being overlooked at all. In fact people were saying Arman was the real threat to Islam in the division
Armen is a +300 underdog.
 
I was going to say that he is not being overlooked until I saw Nostradumbass in this thread saying Islam beats Arman 90 percent of the time. That sounds like at least someone is overlooking Arman quite a bit.
 
Sean Chowdhury said:
He ko'd dariush but Dariush is so slow and apparently he got ko'd twice in sparring during that training camp so I think he's washed, not trying to downplay the win but Dariush isn't a top 5 level LW at this point.

Arman is a great wrestler and probably better in freestyle wrestling but I don't think the gap is big enough to change the fight, he's not gonna take Islam down and hold him down for a round. This fight will probably be a striking match since neither guy is gonna waste energy for partial takedowns that they won't get control time on. I think Arman would be in danger shooting takedowns since Belal claims Islam tapped him out with an anaconda choke when he shot on him and Islam has talked about how oliveira nearly submitted arman so clearly he fancies his chances to submit arman if he tries to wrestle/grapple.

On the feet Islam was countering volkanovski and poirier, outside of a crazy kick I don't see arman winning the striking
In my opinion, Islam and especially Arman have far too much pride, and far too much muscle memory to not mix the wrestling in.
 
It’ll be a similar fight to the first one I’d imagine … very close and competitive

At the +300 odds - arman is the value side

If odds were even (or close) - I’d still side with Islam though
 
With all the dumb stuff what team eagle has been telling us again lately, it’s obvious that a P4P head shot dead just hangs in the air.

I almost looks like they have gotten to a road with a dead end, while Belal played his cards very well and is the current WW champ. It could be that we see a retirement speech at January 18th and Khabib getting company in that could have would have, but retired realm.

Also if you look at this matchup and their striking without bias, you see that the champ has 3 good strikes (one kick two punches) which he does very well. Basic, good, but nothing too fancy. His striking is these three things nothing else. Always the same strikes.
Arman looks like having more versatility and more tools standing up, but he needs to focus on precision. I know I will be called a hater again but this is the truth.
 
