Do You Think Arman is Being Overlooked?

This is a great fight, awesome fight at the highest level between the obvious best two fighters in the world at 155. Islam beat Arman 30-27 when they both fought 6? Years ago but they were not dominant rounds, they were competitive rounds that Islam won. Islam was already hyped at the time while Arman was making his debut. Yes, Arman had a close fight against Charles, but Dustin was competitive against Islam, no?
Arman has REALLY good counter wrestling and scrambles and is far from lost on the feet against anyone anymore. Gamrot can hang with anyone on the ground at 155 and him and Arman exchanged high level scrambles for five rounds. He took out Dariush without breaking a sweat his striking has come a long way. I think this is close to 50/50.
