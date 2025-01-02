Do You Think Arman is Being Overlooked?

With all the dumb stuff what team eagle has been telling us again lately, it’s obvious that a P4P head shot dead just hangs in the air.



I almost looks like they have gotten to a road with a dead end, while Belal played his cards very well and is the current WW champ. It could be that we see a retirement speech at January 18th and Khabib getting company in that could have would have, but retired realm.



Also if you look at this matchup and their striking without bias, you see that the champ has 3 good strikes (one kick two punches) which he does very well. Basic, good, but nothing too fancy. His striking is these three things nothing else. Always the same strikes.

Arman looks like having more versatility and more tools standing up, but he needs to focus on precision. I know I will be called a hater again but this is the truth.