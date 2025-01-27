The Islam Conundrum

I just read an article claiming that Islam is ready to move to WW for good. He may do 1 more fight at LW if Gaethje beats Hooker.



While I don't see him getting beat at LW any time soon it would mean that he only faced 3-4 top LW



Hooker

Charles

Porier

Gaethje maybe

(Arman wasn't a top LW yet)



Gaethje isn't even a compelling match. He has no grappling. Gamrot, Charles and Arman are very compelling matchups.



I dont see Islam slicing thru Charles again and both Islam and Arman have improved dramatically since the 1st fight. Gambit is also super dangerous. Islam should fight one of these guys before moving to WW IMO



It's a tough spot cuz unfortunately he's had opponents pull out 2x which meant fighting lesser opponents for defenses but LW is still stacked