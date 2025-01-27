  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

The Islam Conundrum

I just read an article claiming that Islam is ready to move to WW for good. He may do 1 more fight at LW if Gaethje beats Hooker.

While I don't see him getting beat at LW any time soon it would mean that he only faced 3-4 top LW

Hooker
Charles
Porier
Gaethje maybe
(Arman wasn't a top LW yet)

Gaethje isn't even a compelling match. He has no grappling. Gamrot, Charles and Arman are very compelling matchups.

I dont see Islam slicing thru Charles again and both Islam and Arman have improved dramatically since the 1st fight. Gambit is also super dangerous. Islam should fight one of these guys before moving to WW IMO

It's a tough spot cuz unfortunately he's had opponents pull out 2x which meant fighting lesser opponents for defenses but LW is still stacked
 
