Should Islam lobby for Arman?

Dana is obviously pissed off at Arman, but the way things are trending it’s looking like Islam’s next fight will likely be the winner of Gaethje/Hooker. Belal/shavkat probably won’t fight until summer, so the soonest Islam could move up would be end of year, so I doubt his next fight is at WW. Fighting Arman is much better for his legacy than beating up zero grappling Gaethje or Hooker who he already beat. Why shouldn’t he push the UFC to rebook the Arman fight for this summer? That’s what’s best for his career and legacy imo. Oliveira is also an option but Islam beat him so convincingly that I don’t think it’ll do much for his resume. I think Dana will rebook Arman if Islam demands it.
 
If Islam personally wants it I'm sure Dana would rebook the bout but Islam will face whoever they put in front of him barring Ilia Topuria IMO.
 
Arman lost to gamrot and nearly lost to Oliveira. I think they do Arman vs Oliveira as a main 5 rounder. Winner gets islam. But really Arman does nothing for him, he already beat him

Hooker is on a 2 fight streak by getting splits over Turner and Gamrot (wow so incredible...lol). On top of that Javier says he doesn't like him, since he accused islam of iv hydration and nothing came of it. They will most likely turn down this fight if hooker wins.

Gaethje is on a 0 fight streak. he lost to the 3rd best FW, so beating hooker isn't giving him a TS. But he is friends with team khabib and ali... so it might happen.
 
Agreed - Arman and Charles are the only two who can solidify his legacy.
 
I mean, Armen is still the most deserving. He didn't lose a fight, he pulled out. Shit happens. Personally I hope he still gets next.
 
Beat Arman and move up to 170 ?

yes he should, Armen waited for islam to go through his surgery this fight was supposed to happen last october im not trying to give armen a free ride he fucked this fight up yes, but it was initially delayed by islams injury.

I think the right thing for the divisions sake is to make this match up
 
Islam is a true champ. he doesn't give a fuck.
 
i dont think it would be enough, dana is petty as hell

arman may have to win three fights before getting another shot
 
No, Arman shit the bed. He deserves to be ostracized.

Tsarukyan assessed his own worth, and cashed-out, unconvinced of his own abilities.

Never want to see or hear from that guy again, TBH.
 
