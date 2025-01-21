Should Islam lobby for Arman?

Dana is obviously pissed off at Arman, but the way things are trending it’s looking like Islam’s next fight will likely be the winner of Gaethje/Hooker. Belal/shavkat probably won’t fight until summer, so the soonest Islam could move up would be end of year, so I doubt his next fight is at WW. Fighting Arman is much better for his legacy than beating up zero grappling Gaethje or Hooker who he already beat. Why shouldn’t he push the UFC to rebook the Arman fight for this summer? That’s what’s best for his career and legacy imo. Oliveira is also an option but Islam beat him so convincingly that I don’t think it’ll do much for his resume. I think Dana will rebook Arman if Islam demands it.