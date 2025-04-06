What does Islam need to do to please you?

A bit of context.
Islam has the record for most LW defenses*, is one win away to match AS' record** and the #1 P4P since a long time.

*He won the belt convincingly, to say the least, against Charles. When he fought Volk the first time, that fight made total sense: Volk had 4 defenses, just put a clinic on Max, and was considered by many (including me) as the best UFC fighter back then.
In fact, Volk kept the #1 P4P and came down again to defend against Yair beating him easily.

Even if Charles just had two defenses (I'm counting the one vs JG even if he didn't make weight), Islam accepted a rematch.
But Charles got injured and he faced Volk on short notice. Bad decision from Volk, not his fault.

He should've fought Gaethje, the #1 contender, but he got badly KOed @ 300. Not his fault.
So he fought Dustin.

He should've fought Arman, but he pulled out. Not his fault.
I'm sure Islam and his team asked for and immediate date vs Arman, but Dana did what Dana does and punished Arman to "deserve" another shot.

People insist that he needs to fight Ilia. Ilia is hot right now, and rightfully so, but once the dust settles Volk will stand as the #2 FW ever (#1 even if he gets to regain the belt). Years from now, if Islam fought Ilia, it will loom against him as "another FW moving up".

**I know it's Jones, but the record books say otherwise.


I believe Belal will beat JDM, so Islam will fight again @ 155. I hope it's against Arman, as he is IMO the only stone unturned.

But if JDM becomes champ, he moves up and becomes double champ, Shavkat is next.
Doesn't Shavkat makes up for the Arman fight?
 
Whatever Isam does next will please me. If it's Ilia, Arman, Gatehje or a Charles rematch those are all very impressive fights and elite fighters. And even moving up will do as well.
 
Stop ducking and fight La Leyenda.

If he's going to just keep making excuses then strip him of the title.
 
It's the same as all the other dagi guys. They never fight and they never defend the belt of they get it and there resumes are always sub par. They don't fight enough they always fight guys barely fringe top 5
 
He needs to fight Arman or Ilia.

Ilia is undefeated and decapitated Volk and Max back to back, it would be a bad joke if Islam gets to fight Gaethje instead. Especially after just beating Moicano.
 
ThaiSexPills said:
Just fight more often. That’s it. Inactivity is holding him back from being a star.
Khabib defended once a year

I am a big fan of both of them, but they have always and will always run their careers in a very safe way, especially since Khabib became a superstar and they have all the leverage
 
Fight Ilia or fight JDM if he wins. Islam will probably retire once he gets ww belt. They never talked about him doing anything past being double champ.
 
JKS said:
Whatever Isam does next will please me. If it's Ilia, Arman, Gatehje or a Charles rematch those are all very impressive fights and elite fighters. And even moving up will do as well.
The only one I don’t want to see is Gaethje, we all know he’d get taken down and subbed easily… we don’t have many Islam fights left, Gaethje would be such a waste
 
Orochimaru 大蛇丸 said:
The only one I don’t want to see is Gaethje, we all know he’d get taken down and subbed easily… we don’t have many Islam fights left, Gaethje would be such a waste
It's actually one of the fights I really wanna see. And I am confident in Gaethje here and think he would do well. Islam is not Khabib and I think Gaethje performs much better in this fight.
 
