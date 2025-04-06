What does Islam need to do to please you?

A bit of context.

Islam has the record for most LW defenses*, is one win away to match AS' record** and the #1 P4P since a long time.



*He won the belt convincingly, to say the least, against Charles. When he fought Volk the first time, that fight made total sense: Volk had 4 defenses, just put a clinic on Max, and was considered by many (including me) as the best UFC fighter back then.

In fact, Volk kept the #1 P4P and came down again to defend against Yair beating him easily.



Even if Charles just had two defenses (I'm counting the one vs JG even if he didn't make weight), Islam accepted a rematch.

But Charles got injured and he faced Volk on short notice. Bad decision from Volk, not his fault.



He should've fought Gaethje, the #1 contender, but he got badly KOed @ 300. Not his fault.

So he fought Dustin.



He should've fought Arman, but he pulled out. Not his fault.

I'm sure Islam and his team asked for and immediate date vs Arman, but Dana did what Dana does and punished Arman to "deserve" another shot.



People insist that he needs to fight Ilia. Ilia is hot right now, and rightfully so, but once the dust settles Volk will stand as the #2 FW ever (#1 even if he gets to regain the belt). Years from now, if Islam fought Ilia, it will loom against him as "another FW moving up" .



**I know it's Jones, but the record books say otherwise.





I believe Belal will beat JDM, so Islam will fight again @ 155. I hope it's against Arman, as he is IMO the only stone unturned.



But if JDM becomes champ, he moves up and becomes double champ, Shavkat is next.

Doesn't Shavkat makes up for the Arman fight?