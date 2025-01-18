Islam should move up after Moicano and forget Arman

It hurts Islam if he leaves the division, this win would of cemented him as p4p. Now, his resume is week and this is the second "last minute" change that he will probably walk through by round 2. I would be pissed if I was his team and he should get the Arman rematch setup as quickly as possible. If not, Ilia will be the win he is remembered for which is another featherweight and that's if he beats him. If he moves up I am not sure how many fights he has left in him. I think he is getting tired and I have already heard him talk about how he has the money to move on which usually means the fire will eventually start to die down.