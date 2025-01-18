  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Islam should move up after Moicano and forget Arman

MarioLemieux

MarioLemieux

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Sep 8, 2024
Messages
895
Reaction score
2,412
The Arman fight wasn't even that interesting since Islam beat him anyway and he blew his chance by getting injured the day before the fight. Moicano is going to be easy work. Nobody at LW is that interesting.
 
I'd personally like to see him get 5 defenses in before moving up. WW still needs Belal/Shavkat to happen and that likely isn't happening until Summer.
 
lol at his back hurt. He had a horrible cut.
 
MarioLemieux said:
The Arman fight wasn't even that interesting since Islam beat him anyway and he blew his chance by getting injured the day before the fight. Moicano is going to be easy work. Nobody at LW is that interesting.
Click to expand...

I wanna see him and Belal if he does beat Money Moicano

But want Moicano to beat him more.
 
Arman was suppose to be Islam’s hardest test and Vegas made Makhachev a -400 favorite. Islam is -1400 vs Moicano. What’s the point of clearing your division if you’re so much better than everyone?
 
It hurts Islam if he leaves the division, this win would of cemented him as p4p. Now, his resume is week and this is the second "last minute" change that he will probably walk through by round 2. I would be pissed if I was his team and he should get the Arman rematch setup as quickly as possible. If not, Ilia will be the win he is remembered for which is another featherweight and that's if he beats him. If he moves up I am not sure how many fights he has left in him. I think he is getting tired and I have already heard him talk about how he has the money to move on which usually means the fire will eventually start to die down.
 
Fo sho. Arman was a good test in this place and time but he isn't important enough to wait around for. Islam needs bigger fights. World keep on spinnin
 
I just learned of the pull out a few minutes ago...
now I won't waste money going to the bar tomorrow.... Thanks Sherdog :)
this pull out.....
1737173074685.gif

that said if you're hurt you're hurt....
I'm pretty fuckin bummed... NGL...
 
wrb said:
It hurts Islam if he leaves the division, this win would of cemented him as p4p. Now, his resume is week and this is the second "last minute" change that he will probably walk through by round 2. I would be pissed if I was his team and he should get the Arman rematch setup as quickly as possible. If not, Ilia will be the win he is remembered for which is another featherweight and that's if he beats him. If he moves up I am not sure how many fights he has left in him. I think he is getting tired and I have already heard him talk about how he has the money to move on which usually means the fire will eventually start to die down.
Click to expand...
That is where I would love to see him run thru Moicano which is likely and turn around and fight again before the 6 month Ramadan shut down. Unfortunately UFC 312 is 3 weeks Sadly Islam will have no real challange and still take until October or next Jan to fight. Would love for him to take his month off for Ramadan and then fight end of May first week of June so he has an 8 week camp. If Arman can't do it book Charles.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JustBleed69
Who's picking Arman to win?
2 3
Replies
52
Views
1K
pamirec
pamirec
A
Islam will probably lose to Arman at UFC 311...
3 4 5
Replies
85
Views
5K
King in the North
King in the North
R
I was reserving this thread until Islam won, but there's much more than the LW title defense record in line
Replies
1
Views
85
Kal-El
Kal-El
lerobshow
5 reasons why UFC 311 is a must watch
Replies
18
Views
562
Ares Black
Ares Black

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,256,472
Messages
56,778,288
Members
175,399
Latest member
kuyapulls

Share this page

Back
Top