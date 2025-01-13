  • Xenforo Cloud upgraded our forum to XenForo version 2.3.4. This update has created styling issues to our current templates, this is just a temporary look. We will continue to work on clearing up these issues for the next few days and restore the site to its more familiar look, but please report any other issues you may experience so we can look into. Thanks for your patience and understanding.

Who's picking Arman to win?

From my perspective it seems like everyone thinks Islam is an easy pick in this one, but I really do think Arman stands a great chance here.
Islam had trouble taking down and holding down Volk and Poirier, So I don't think it's crazy at all to think that Arman should be able to stop the takedowns as well.
I think this fight will largely play out on the feet and I'm not really sure who is the cleaner striker, but Arman is young & dangerous.

I'm going to lean Arman via KO/ TKO.
 
I think Arman is a better wrestler, but he hasn't really done enough for me to think he can consistently out strike Makhachev.

I'm not really sure who wins.
 
I’m going with Arman I think it’s his time now. Great fight either way.
 
I think Arman can only win this by landing a bomb at some point. Islam should outstrike and outgrapple him, and they both have similar cardio.
 
I think Arman definitely can win and his keys to victory are agility, explosiveness, athleticism and more versatile tools standing up. Strength and grappling skills are quite even.

He also is younger, maybe hungrier and he doesn’t give up, these abilities make a difference especially compared to the other guys who have been in title fights lately.
 
Nah, I think it\'ll be very competitive for 3 rounds but then Islam will clearly take over and win the decision.
 
Heart says Arman but Islam via a decision is still a safe bet imo.
 
I think Arman is getting overlooked in this matchup. I expect a close fight that likely goes to the scorecards.

I think Islam will edge it out.
 
Arman has the tools to win but I can also see this going a very typical way for championship fights, where the contender stays just half a step behind the champ and gives rounds without ever going all in simply because he is just "happy" he loses a close fight and not get finished or whatever.

If he wants to win he must go in with the mentality to win via stoppage, not via 3:2 rounds.
 
Both of these title fights this saturday are very well matched, unsure who I'll be picking for both!
 
