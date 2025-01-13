Who's picking Arman to win?

JustBleed69
From my perspective it seems like everyone thinks Islam is an easy pick in this one, but I really do think Arman stands a great chance here.
Islam had trouble taking down and holding down Volk and Poirier, So I don't think it's crazy at all to think that Arman should be able to stop the takedowns as well.
I think this fight will largely play out on the feet and I'm not really sure who is the cleaner striker, but Arman is young & dangerous.
I'm going to lean Arman via KO/ TKO.
