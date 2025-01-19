Arman Haters

Just How Bad Was Tsarukyan’s Injury? Arman Tsarukyan’s coach reveals the severity of the back injury that knocked him out of UFC 311.

First of all Im no fan of Arman. Most armo fighters annoy me and he is the quintessential armor fighter. I also think he loses again to Islam. BUT it would be a very interesting close match and test of wills. It's THE fight at LW.That all being said he has been getting a ton of hate from the keyboard warriors who clearly have never done any sports much less trane UFC.Here is a 1st hand account if what happenedI've done multiple sports and martial arts. And I have suffered from back pain recently. What his coach is saying checks out. And while I'm not a huge armo fan they are not pussies so its believable.With the info we have its 50/50 that arman even fights again within a year. If he is out over a year he does need to work his way back up with 1 fight maybe 2 depending on the division at that time.If he's back in a few months IMO he should get the shot right away. Who else should Islam fight?Aloe Vera would be the only ok option if he gets a huge win 1st.All in all it doesn't look like Arman pulled out due to being unprofessional, the dude had a very long road to the title and is the most interesting matchup for Islam given the 1st fight was so close and so long ago.