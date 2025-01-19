  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Arman Haters

BowserJr

BowserJr

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Oct 27, 2006
Messages
9,414
Reaction score
3,402
First of all Im no fan of Arman. Most armo fighters annoy me and he is the quintessential armor fighter. I also think he loses again to Islam. BUT it would be a very interesting close match and test of wills. It's THE fight at LW.

That all being said he has been getting a ton of hate from the keyboard warriors who clearly have never done any sports much less trane UFC.

Here is a 1st hand account if what happened
www.mmamania.com

Just How Bad Was Tsarukyan’s Injury?

Arman Tsarukyan’s coach reveals the severity of the back injury that knocked him out of UFC 311.
www.mmamania.com www.mmamania.com

I've done multiple sports and martial arts. And I have suffered from back pain recently. What his coach is saying checks out. And while I'm not a huge armo fan they are not pussies so its believable.

With the info we have its 50/50 that arman even fights again within a year. If he is out over a year he does need to work his way back up with 1 fight maybe 2 depending on the division at that time.

If he's back in a few months IMO he should get the shot right away. Who else should Islam fight?
Aloe Vera would be the only ok option if he gets a huge win 1st.

All in all it doesn't look like Arman pulled out due to being unprofessional, the dude had a very long road to the title and is the most interesting matchup for Islam given the 1st fight was so close and so long ago.
 
Arman seems like a prick that's why he's getting hate. He said dustin(arman's long time training partner) quit after he tapped to Islam, he said he wants to chase money fights after beating Islam and then ruined the hype of 311 a day before the event giving everyone blueballs. I think he's the 2nd best lightweight and a good test for Islam but I would rather see Islam vs Shavkat assuming he can beat belal
 
Only Here for Attachments said:
Dude messed up a highly anticipated championship fight on the very first PPV card of the year. He's going to get some blowback.
We've seen last minute pull outs so many times at this point it's not really a big deal IMO.

It happens and he's not a repeat offender. Even if was just the 2nd time I'd understand the level of blow back
 
BowserJr said:
We've seen last minute pull outs so many times at this point it's not really a big deal IMO.

It happens and he's not a repeat offender. Even if was just the 2nd time I'd understand the level of blow back
True, but it's been a month or so since the last UFC card and people were jonesing.
 
He's a non-exciting fighter who trash talks and just pulled out of the biggest fight in MMA because he injured his back showing off to a social media whore. He deserves any hate he's getting.
 
The reason the UFC is coming down hard on him is because he's been offered the Islam fight twice before and he turned it down both times. The first time he turned it down was when Beneil fell out, Arman was on the same card I think (may be mixing it up with another card), anyway despite arman having had a full camp he still declined to take the risk of fighting Islam. The second time he declined was after he beat Oliveira because he felt 6 weeks wasn't enough. Ok, fair, but then you get hurt a week before the fight and don't inform the UFC then pull out the day of? Extremely unprofessional. Arman has nobody to blame for the hate, he behaves like an entitled prick rather than a hungry fighter who takes any opportunity they can get. His privileged upbringing really shows. Great fighter, but he screwed himself.
 
BowserJr said:
We've seen last minute pull outs so many times at this point it's not really a big deal IMO.

It happens and he's not a repeat offender. Even if was just the 2nd time I'd understand the level of blow back
UFC is treating him like a repeat offender because he’s turned down the islam fight twice before. He refused to bail the UFC out when Beneil pulled out of the Islam fight (arman was scheduled for that card). He’s just proven to be very unreliable and now has a reputation as a flake.
 
VinceArch said:
Arman fucked up royally. He should be counting his lucky stars his next fight is a number 1 contender's match.
The way it sounds, Dana isn’t even gonna give him the Oliveira fight. He might have to fight Chandler or even rematch Gamrot in order to earn a #1 contender fighter. They’ll force him to get 2 wins before giving him another shot.
 
BowserJr said:
That all being said he has been getting a ton of hate from the keyboard warriors who clearly have never done any sports much less trane UFC.
I'm not sure how seriously you expect others to take what you're saying when you mention "trane (sic) UFC," since there's no such thing as training UFC.

You can train MMA, but you can't train UFC as if "UFC" is a separate type of MMA.
 
moosaev said:
The way it sounds, Dana isn’t even gonna give him the Oliveira fight. He might have to fight Chandler or even rematch Gamrot in order to earn a #1 contender fighter. They’ll force him to get 2 wins before giving him another shot.
Harsh but fair. If I were Arman, I'd be wanting these fights to happen ASAP.
 
I didnt like him when he came to the UFC, didnt like him during his run and I also didnt like nor cheer for him when the fight with Islame was announced.

However, the hate came mostly from Dagi fans after the title fight was announced because before that announcement pretty much every single one of them was an huge Arman fan. They then started to hate on him because he should fight their boy and you know why.
 
dana in an interview said they will talk about arman and the title next year lol. the earliest date arman is getting a title shot is prob end of 2025.
 
balkanbomber85 said:
I didnt like him when he came to the UFC, didnt like him during his run and I also didnt like nor cheer for him when the fight with Islame was announced.

However, the hate came mostly from Dagi fans after the title fight was announced because before that announcement pretty much every single one of them was an huge Arman fan. They then started to hate on him because he should fight their boy and you know why.
And Serbs still suck at fighting.

Btw Western fans widely dislike Arman, if anything he’s more unpopular among the Western fanbase than he is with the Dagi fanbase.
 
balkanbomber85 said:
I didnt like him when he came to the UFC, didnt like him during his run and I also didnt like nor cheer for him when the fight with Islame was announced.

However, the hate came mostly from Dagi fans after the title fight was announced because before that announcement pretty much every single one of them was an huge Arman fan. They then started to hate on him because he should fight their boy and you know why.
Seek help.
 
subtlySteve said:
I'm not sure how seriously you expect others to take what you're saying when you mention "trane (sic) UFC," since there's no such thing as training UFC.

You can train MMA, but you can't train UFC as if "UFC" is a separate type of MMA.
LoL at not catching that I slipped in a joke.... even with me mispelling "train". Really?
 
moosaev said:
UFC is treating him like a repeat offender because he’s turned down the islam fight twice before. He refused to bail the UFC out when Beneil pulled out of the Islam fight (arman was scheduled for that card). He’s just proven to be very unreliable and now has a reputation as a flake.
I vaguely remember that so you're probably right but not bailing them out is not the same as pulling out. A lot of guys have gotten fucked after bailing them out... but for sure Dana would treat that as a pull out
 
