I was reserving this thread until Islam won, but there's much more than the LW title defense record in line

I like and respect Moicano, but Arman would be the toughest test in Islam's career. Now I take for granted that Islam will win, hopefully in an entertaining fight.



That not only beats the record for most title defenses @ LW, but puts him in a 15 win streak .

One fight away of AS all time record of 16.



Islam wants to move up, but not while Belal keeps the belt.



If I were him, after Renato, I'd rack a couple more defenses at LW to silence any criticism about "quality of opposition" AND set an absolute record (not a weight divison one) for the longest winning streak .



Against Gaethje/Hooker winner, Charles rematch, Gamrot, even Topuria... but I'd like him to face Arman before leaving LW.

I believe his biggest challenge would be keep making 155.



People will keep saying he fought a FW twice and whatever. But still. With a 17 winning streak, Islam would be undeniable.



He could go for the 17th @ WW assuming father time has taken the belt from Belal, but I would try to secure the record at LW (where is a huge favorite against any contender) before going for champ-champ.





P.S. Without the loss against Martins, that was NOT a fluke punch but one of the worst early stoppages I've ever seen (Islam was clearly aware and properly defending on the ground) he could get his 17h consecutive UFC victory tomorrow.

Let that sink in.