Would you be hyped for Islam vs Shavkat assuming they win their next fight?

Islam 27-1. Some on here would complain that he has to “clean out” the division. But with another win against Armen, he would have the most LW defenses and only ufc champ to have 5 wins against current top 5 LWs. There’s not much for him to do at LW.


Shavkat would be 19-0. Imagine if he finishes Belal. He would have aura of finishing anyone. Who would defend at WW? No one wants to see Belal rematch. Usman had 3 fight losing streak. Leon needs another fight. JDM and Garry needs another win to be worthy.
 
I think it would be the perfect time for...another Colby title shot.
 
I'm down for it, but I'm not convinced Islam would jaw at Shavkat like he did Leon
 
Thing is, Makhachev doesnt have the wrecking force aura that Khabib had, would feel like trying the impossible for him.
 
he does need to clean out his division. he does need to beat arman, then 2 or 3 more challengers. whoever is in line at the time, or even some previously unheralded prospects will suffice. if he wins, fine. but we should not just sit back and pretend islam won all these fights that never happened.

not interested in seeing shavkat or islam fight outside their divisions for the foreseeable future.
 
I mean, he should try it though. What else is there?
 
Khabib didn't have it either, sherdog is just a bunch of marks who got hot over him beating a real estate agent for the title
 
I would be hyped if...Islam actually fights some fucking actual Lightweights....


Nevermind this moving up shit..
 
If Shavkat murders Belal, that would actually make me less interested in the size vs skill difference
 
