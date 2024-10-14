Would you be hyped for Islam vs Shavkat assuming they win their next fight?

Islam 27-1. Some on here would complain that he has to “clean out” the division. But with another win against Armen, he would have the most LW defenses and only ufc champ to have 5 wins against current top 5 LWs. There’s not much for him to do at LW.





Shavkat would be 19-0. Imagine if he finishes Belal. He would have aura of finishing anyone. Who would defend at WW? No one wants to see Belal rematch. Usman had 3 fight losing streak. Leon needs another fight. JDM and Garry needs another win to be worthy.