If Islam beats Arman, does he deserved a shot at the 170 title?

4 title defenses and has beaten most in the top almostexcept Gaethje but I don't see Gaethje challenging for the title sadly, even tho I'd love to see him vs Islam.

Islam said he was open to a rematch with Charles but would you even be interested in Islam rematching people and/or waiting for other contenders or has he done enough to challenge for the 170 title? assuming Belal loses because iirc, he said he won't fight Belal.

Personally, he'd deserve it for sure but I'd like for him to defend two more times at lw and then stop there. 6 title defenses at 155 would be a massive accolade and he can do it.