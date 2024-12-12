If Islam beats Arman, does he deserved a shot at the 170 title?

4 title defenses and has beaten most in the top almostexcept Gaethje but I don't see Gaethje challenging for the title sadly, even tho I'd love to see him vs Islam.
Islam said he was open to a rematch with Charles but would you even be interested in Islam rematching people and/or waiting for other contenders or has he done enough to challenge for the 170 title? assuming Belal loses because iirc, he said he won't fight Belal.
Personally, he'd deserve it for sure but I'd like for him to defend two more times at lw and then stop there. 6 title defenses at 155 would be a massive accolade and he can do it.
 
13Seconds said:
Yup. Won't happen as long as Belal is the champ though.

Khabib fucked up by inviting Belal to camp.
Good then. He can stay at LW and build a title defense record that won't be broken for a long time.
 
He's got Ilia coming up to worry about. I don't see Islam ever moving up to 170 unless the cut becomes so detrimental he becomes chinny.

His goal is probably to keep knocking down who they put in front of him till he gets to 29 wins, then he'll retire at 29-1. That's 3 more fights to win and he's 33 years old currently.
 
WoozyFailGuy said:
He's got Ilia coming up to worry about. I don't see Islam ever moving up to 170 unless the cut becomes so detrimental he becomes chinny.

His goal is probably to keep knocking down who they put in front of him till he gets to 29 wins, then he'll retire at 29-1. That's 3 more fights to win and he's 33 years old currently.
Iirc, he is also close to breaking the longest win streak record?
He breaks that and retired with 5plus title defenses at lw, he's definitely one of the greatest.
 
TerraRayzing said:
4 title defenses and has beaten most in the top almostexcept Gaethje but I don't see Gaethje challenging for the title sadly, even tho I'd love to see him vs Islam.
Islam said he was open to a rematch with Charles but would you even be interested in Islam rematching people and/or waiting for other contenders or has he done enough to challenge for the 170 title? assuming Belal loses because iirc, he said he won't fight Belal.
Personally, he'd deserve it for sure but I'd like for him to defend two more times at lw and then stop there. 6 title defenses at 155 would be a massive accolade and he can do it.
No one deserves anything, but if enough people are interested in that fight it will happen.
 
Of course, fighters should always get title shots in a division they've done literally NOTHING in.

Makes perfect sense.
 
It is official from Belal, that Islam dominates him in sparring exchanges.

Islam is P4P for a reason. If Islam moves to welterweight, he is going to be the official P4P 1 welterweight in the world, and Shamil Musaev #2.
 
By the standards set in recent times, he’d definitely meet the criteria. Personally, I’d rather it be a lot harder to do though.
 
Islam will beat Arman, Topuria, and Shavkat, then retire

 
Yeah if even argue he deserves a crack at it right now
 
