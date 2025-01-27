  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

What does Islam need to achieve to sit on the table with GSP, Jones, DJ, Silva?

I'm excluding Fedor because I'm keeping it strictly in the UFC. Obviously ,Fedor belongs to the Mt Rushmore of MMA.

#1 Two more finishes/convincing victories vs two top contenders at LW (let's say Hooker/Gaethje winner or Charles rematch + Arman). This would mean best win streak ever (17) and x2 as many defenses at LW (6) than any other champion.

#2 The former, but adding a second belt at 170.

I am the biggest Volk fan, and I thought it was legit keeping him as 1 P4P after the 1st loss to Islam.
But Islam won that fight.
I don't see any asterisk (a-la-Santos or Reyes) in his resume.

And, right now, how do you compare Islam with Volk, Aldo and Khabib?

Hmm.. I haven't thought about it... honestly, if he has a couple more defenses he is probably up there... it is weird for me to think of him competing with anyone in that stratosphere...

He is obviously way below Jon Jones... in all reality Jon Jones should have the record for longest win steak at 24... He has a NC to DC and a DQ to Matt Hammill... but he never lost in the ufc..

Anderson Silvas run was more exciting and had way more ranked opponents...

The biggest issue Islam has in comparing to GSP, Jones, and Silva is his winning streak has 10 unranked opponents.... GSP silva and Jones have similar winning streak where every single opponent was ranked... so 16 ranked wins for Silva(maybe 14 or 15) vs 5 for Islam...

I would say he needs 3 to 4 more defenses to be considered in the goat talks..... he is likely already LW Goat.

right now he is tied with Khabib... I would put him about equal or slightly behind Volk and Aldo all time... they both have more ranked wins than him.. but he beat volk twice... Aldo is hard for me because he was still very young when he started losing... like 28-29... his dominance in his 20s was ridiculous though 10 title wins in a row...
 
a hell of a lot more. years of defending. what makes the mount rushmore guys so special is how long they were able to do it for.
 
He's better than DJ and probably than GSP too

JJ
Silva
Makhachev

Khabib, Topuria and GSP are very close to him
 
Just keep doing what he is doing. Winning in impressive fashion and if he manages to break Anderson Silva's record there's no denying him then.

Double champ is impressive but staying in your division and breaking records is even more impressive IMO.
 
DJ's resume is not even close to be as good as Islams. The only lenged he faced in his prime he lost lol. I'm not considering his loss by Cruz because he wasn't in his proper division and the size difference was too much. But Benavidez was as small as DJ and gave a warr to Cruz

DJ was just so massively dominant due to a lack of major challengers
 
Last edited:
10 + title defenses... Double Champ.

Less if he somehow moves up and becomes 185 champ
 
