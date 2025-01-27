What does Islam need to achieve to sit on the table with GSP, Jones, DJ, Silva?

I'm excluding Fedor because I'm keeping it strictly in the UFC. Obviously ,Fedor belongs to the Mt Rushmore of MMA.
#1 Two more finishes/convincing victories vs two top contenders at LW (let's say Hooker/Gaethje winner or Charles rematch + Arman). This would mean best win streak ever (17) and x2 as many defenses at LW (6) than any other champion.
#2 The former, but adding a second belt at 170.
I am the biggest Volk fan, and I thought it was legit keeping him as 1 P4P after the 1st loss to Islam.
But Islam won that fight.
I don't see any asterisk (a-la-Santos or Reyes) in his resume.
And, right now, how do you compare Islam with Volk, Aldo and Khabib?
Thks for the insight.
