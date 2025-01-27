What does Islam need to achieve to sit on the table with GSP, Jones, DJ, Silva?

Hmm.. I haven't thought about it... honestly, if he has a couple more defenses he is probably up there... it is weird for me to think of him competing with anyone in that stratosphere...



He is obviously way below Jon Jones... in all reality Jon Jones should have the record for longest win steak at 24... He has a NC to DC and a DQ to Matt Hammill... but he never lost in the ufc..



Anderson Silvas run was more exciting and had way more ranked opponents...



The biggest issue Islam has in comparing to GSP, Jones, and Silva is his winning streak has 10 unranked opponents.... GSP silva and Jones have similar winning streak where every single opponent was ranked... so 16 ranked wins for Silva(maybe 14 or 15) vs 5 for Islam...



I would say he needs 3 to 4 more defenses to be considered in the goat talks..... he is likely already LW Goat.



right now he is tied with Khabib... I would put him about equal or slightly behind Volk and Aldo all time... they both have more ranked wins than him.. but he beat volk twice... Aldo is hard for me because he was still very young when he started losing... like 28-29... his dominance in his 20s was ridiculous though 10 title wins in a row...