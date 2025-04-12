What's up with the "narrative" of Islam avoiding Ilia?

First: Islam would've fought Charles, Gaethje (before 300 he was the #1 contender, not Arman) and Tsarukyan.
All the top deserving contenders, all of them pulled out. Not his fault.
Why the #1 P4P with a huge size advantage would be afraid of another amazing fighter? Aren't/weren't Charles and Arman great?

Second: Ilia is probably the hottest fighter right now and could've been the FOTY 2024. And the biggest money fight for Islam, by a long shot.
But Islam & his team are thinking about legacy. Once the dust settles, Topuria will stand as a top 3 FW at best. And one of the best back-to-back wins ever, sure.
But Volk could even be the GOAT 145er if he regains the belt, and was #1 P4P in his 2 fights after 4 and 5 (the Yair one in-between) defenses. Ilia has 1.
Years from now, Ilia could stain Islam's record as "another FW moving up".

Reliable sources, allegedly (here in Spain we have 2-3 good, professional MMA journalists) confirm that Islam asked Dana to rebook the Arman fight immediately. But Dana does Dana. I trust them.
Same journalists warn that making 155 is getting tougher for Islam so he will leave LW sooner than later.

According to them, Islam and his team believe Arman is the only real test left @155, a "what if" they would want to answer before moving up.
But his team thinks that if he gets to face Shavkat @170, the Arman base is pretty much covered.

Does Ilia stand a chance? Sure he does. He is exceptional. But Islam would be a HUGE favorite.

Unlike Khabib, that sometimes (the whole Conor fight) didn't listen to his corner, Islam is very obedient.
From the bell, Khabib will shout "shoot!" and Islam will do as told: wrestle, grapple and probably submit him. It would not be an exciting fight, I'm afraid.

If Islam loses to Ilia, Ilia becomes goatzilla for some time... but Islam gets an instant rematch. Winning vs Islam two times in a row is too much wishful thinking even for the biggest Ilia fan -Ilia himself, probably-.
If Ilia loses to Islam... well, take a number and get in the line.

Who needs whom?
 
Getting a second belt with a welterweight fight is more appealing than defending your belt a fifth time against a guy who is coming a weightclass under, especially when you did that twice.
 
Because the “narrative” when a champ moves up a class sucks for the one defending & Islam’s already done that twice

He should fight who he wants

Or if he agrees to fight Ilia it should be for a huge payday
 
yeah the narrative doesn't make sense, volk got an immediate title shot because volk had multiple title defenses and was an established champ, a champion with 1 title defense coming up from the weight class below should never be given an immediate title shot
 
It's obviously because people want to see that fight asap and it is seemingly islam who doesn't want it to happen next. They don't care about islam's reasons for not wanting it next, even if they're logical reasons. They simply want that fight, and see islam as the one preventing it from happening.
 
Topuria is tiny, but his power and handspeed give Islam terrifying flashbacks of when Martins brutally KO'd him.

I want Islam to fight, but he should tell Ilia to go fuck himself.

Why DOESN'T Ilia want to fight any other LW except for Islam? Why hasn't Ilia called out anyone else, ,or taken any LW warm up fights? Ilia wants to walk right into a title shot because the work gets a whole lot harder at 155lbs and he knows it.

Islam fought in January, Ilia in October. Why is Islam seen as the one sitting out?
 
It's obviously because people want to see that fight asap and it is seemingly islam who doesn't want it to happen next. They don't care about islam's reasons for not wanting it next, even if they're logical reasons. They simply want that fight, and see islam as the one preventing it from happening.
I want Islam to fight, but he should tell Ilia to go fuck himself.

Why DOESN'T Ilia want to fight any other LW except for Islam? Why hasn't Ilia called out anyone else, ,or taken any LW warm up fights? Ilia wants to walk right into a title shot because the work gets a whole lot harder at 155lbs and he knows it.

Islam fought in January, Ilia in October. Why is Islam seen as the one sitting out?
We'd take the calls of Ilia needing to fight someone else more seriously if we knew that Islam likewise would be fighting someone else too. He's got plenty of contenders to fight right now if it's not Ilia. Ilia needing a fight =/= Islam gets to just sit out.

Alas, we all know that Islam IS instead hoping everybody will fight each other this summer while he sits out. Then he can just magically reappear in the fall to fight whoever's left, now with more damage and tape on them for him to exploit. Like he always does.
 
It's simple- the only real fight with Volk that Islam had was a virtual draw- Islam barely won and almost got taken out in the last round. Illia smashed Volk with little problem. Therefore, a reason to duck.
 
We'd take the calls of Ilia needing to fight someone else more seriously if we knew that Islam likewise would be fighting someone else too. He's got plenty of contenders to fight right now if it's not Ilia. Ilia needing a fight =/= Islam gets to just sit out.

Alas, we all know that Islam IS instead hoping everybody will fight each other this summer while he sits out. Then he can just magically reappear in the fall to fight whoever's left, now with more damage and tape on them for him to exploit. Like he always does.
Who fought most recently and who fought furthest out? Why does the guy who fought MORE recently have to justify his fight options while the prima donna begs, waits and chirps his way into one?

Why should Islam accommodate Ilia? Is Ilia he more deserving of a LW title shot than Gaethje or Oliveira? Because they have put in an AWFUL LOT of work at 155lbs. Ilia is trying to negotiate from a position of no strength. He's got no title or leverage now, and put himself at the back of the line. He's scared to get exposed, and you know it.

This whole "We'd take the calls about Ilia fighting someone else IF..." is a weak and biased fucking cop out. Islam already said he doesn't feel Ilia deserves the title shot and he made that very clear. That's a very obvious nod to look elsewhere. It's NOT Islam dragging his feet at all, it's Topuria. Ilia has been sitting out longer, that is a fact, is it not?

Islam waiting to decide his OWN options > Whatever Ilia wants Islam to do

Dana can't make guys fight, right? Ilia's fans are holding on to the same hope and a prayer that Ilia is.
 
yeah the narrative doesn't make sense, volk got an immediate title shot because volk had multiple title defenses and was an established champ, a champion with 1 title defense coming up from the weight class below should never be given an immediate title shot
That was Ilia's big mistake. He never should have defended if he wants to be the next Conor and he so desperately wants to be exactly that.
 
The ideal scenario for Islam is fighting Arman (doesn't want to leave that "what if"), Belal losing the belt in the meanwhile, and moving up.

But Dana does Dana, so Arman is not getting an immediate TS even if Islam and his team are lobbying for it.
So Charles is the #1 contender right now. Why does Charles would accept an Ilia fight when, unless JDM wins and Islam leaves 155, he is next for the belt?

Ilia vs Arman is the only fight that makes sense, I don't understand why is not already booked.
Arman being a big favorite for me.

Ilia did a bold move, and I see a "passing of the torch" at 155.
But if he loses to Arman and Tsarurkyan becomes champ (Islam vacating or -unlikely- Arman beating Islam)...

...He gets stuck in a bad spot.
 
It's mainly because Islam haters always need to have someone that they can claim he's avoiding. They said he avoided contenders on his way up while guys like Chandler deflected his callouts live on TV. After he beat Charles they said he'd duck a rematch, and when it came down to it it was Oliveira that pulled out two weeks before. They said he wouldn't give Volk a rematch and then he knocked him out in the first round when he did. They said he wouldn't fight Arman again and... well you know the rest.
 
You have to blame the fans who look at him funny for fighting Volk twice, but that second fight should not have happened and been Gamrot.
Dude fans even claim every Islam fight is against a former FW and he should not be considered greatest LW because of it
 
Who fought most recently and who fought furthest out? Why does the guy who fought MORE recently have to justify his fight options while the prima donna begs, waits and chirps his way into one?

Why should Islam accommodate Ilia? Is Ilia he more deserving of a LW title shot than Gaethje or Oliveira? Because they have put in an AWFUL LOT of work at 155lbs. Ilia is trying to negotiate from a position of no strength. He's got no title or leverage now, and put himself at the back of the line. He's scared to get exposed, and you know it.

This whole "We'd take the calls about Ilia fighting someone else IF..." is a weak and biased fucking cop out. Islam already said he doesn't feel Ilia deserves the title shot and he made that very clear. That's a very obvious nod to look elsewhere. It's NOT Islam dragging his feet at all, it's Topuria. Ilia has been sitting out longer, that is a fact, is it not?

Islam waiting to decide his OWN options > Whatever Ilia wants Islam to do

Dana can't make guys fight, right? Ilia's fans are holding on to the same hope and a prayer that Ilia is.
You wrote an entire novel without giving a single explantion for why Islam can't simply fight someone else at the same time as Ilia does.

Amazing.

Thanks for perfectly proving my point that you guys really just want Islam to just sit on the sidelines while everybody else takes each other out for him like we all suspect.
 
