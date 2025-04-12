What's up with the "narrative" of Islam avoiding Ilia?

markg171 said: We'd take the calls of Ilia needing to fight someone else more seriously if we knew that Islam likewise would be fighting someone else too. He's got plenty of contenders to fight right now if it's not Ilia. Ilia needing a fight =/= Islam gets to just sit out.



Alas, we all know that Islam IS instead hoping everybody will fight each other this summer while he sits out. Then he can just magically reappear in the fall to fight whoever's left, now with more damage and tape on them for him to exploit. Like he always does. Click to expand...

Who fought most recently and who fought furthest out? Why does the guy who fought MORE recently have to justify his fight options while the prima donna begs, waits and chirps his way into one?Why should Islam accommodate Ilia? Is Ilia he more deserving of a LW title shot than Gaethje or Oliveira? Because they have put in an AWFUL LOT of work at 155lbs. Ilia is trying to negotiate from a position of no strength. He's got no title or leverage now, and put himself at the back of the line. He's scared to get exposed, and you know it.This whole "We'd take the calls about Ilia fighting someone else IF..." is a weak and biased fucking cop out. Islam already said he doesn't feel Ilia deserves the title shot and he made that very clear. That's a very obvious nod to look elsewhere. It's NOT Islam dragging his feet at all, it's Topuria. Ilia has been sitting out longer, that is a fact, is it not?Islam waiting to decide his OWN options > Whatever Ilia wants Islam to doDana can't make guys fight, right? Ilia's fans are holding on to the same hope and a prayer that Ilia is.