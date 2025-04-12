What's up with the "narrative" of Islam avoiding Ilia?

First: Islam would've fought Charles, Gaethje (before 300 he was the #1 contender, not Arman) and Tsarukyan.
All the top deserving contenders, all of them pulled out. Not his fault.
Why the #1 P4P with a huge size advantage would be afraid of another amazing fighter? Aren't/weren't Charles and Arman great?
Second: Ilia is probably the hottest fighter right now and could've been the FOTY 2024. And the biggest money fight for Islam, by a long shot.
But Islam & his team are thinking about legacy. Once the dust settles, Topuria will stand as a top 3 FW at best. And one of the best back-to-back wins ever, sure.
But Volk could even be the GOAT 145er if he regains the belt, and was #1 P4P in his 2 fights after 4 and 5 (the Yair one in-between) defenses. Ilia has 1.
Years from now, Ilia could stain Islam's record as "another FW moving up".
Reliable sources, allegedly (here in Spain we have 2-3 good, professional MMA journalists) confirm that Islam asked Dana to rebook the Arman fight immediately. But Dana does Dana. I trust them.
Same journalists warn that making 155 is getting tougher for Islam so he will leave LW sooner than later.
According to them, Islam and his team believe Arman is the only real test left @155, a "what if" they would want to answer before moving up.
But his team thinks that if he gets to face Shavkat @170, the Arman base is pretty much covered.
Does Ilia stand a chance? Sure he does. He is exceptional. But Islam would be a HUGE favorite.
Unlike Khabib, that sometimes (the whole Conor fight) didn't listen to his corner, Islam is very obedient.
From the bell, Khabib will shout "shoot!" and Islam will do as told: wrestle, grapple and probably submit him. It would not be an exciting fight, I'm afraid.
If Islam loses to Ilia, Ilia becomes goatzilla for some time... but Islam gets an instant rematch. Winning vs Islam two times in a row is too much wishful thinking even for the biggest Ilia fan -Ilia himself, probably-.
If Ilia loses to Islam... well, take a number and get in the line.
Who needs whom?
