Islam should watch his diet and go easy on the lifts

The only reliable MMA journalist here in Spain claims that he said to his team after the weight-in that he's not going through this cut ever again.

He has also stated that he wants to fight two more times this year.



I believe Islam can win vs Shavkat or whoever holds the belt @ 170 by then.

But, once again, he is just 2 victories away from the best win streak ever in the UFC.



Dana shouldn't be so short-sighted but rather lead the only current fighter that is in the position to make history and set a huge landmark towards this path.

I am not asking for padding his record, quite the opposite, but his best shot at it is staying @ 155.



1. June

UFC should wait to Gathje vs Hooker. IF it's not a total war and the winner doesn't sustain a ton of damage -unlikely- , Islam should fight him.

If not possible, then rematch Charles .

Even if Gaethje/Hooker winner would deserve the title fight, and "it's MMA so anything can happen"... we can see how those fights would go.



Islam is big, strong and skilled enough to out-wrestle, out-grapple and out-muscle any of them letting go a pound or three before starting the cut.



2. October: Arman @ Abu Dhabi



Now, yes, the last grueling weight cut and fight @ 155 of his career.



If he wins both (it's a long shot, but he'd be a huge favorite in the 1st and a big one in the 2nd), he leaves 155 for good with the first ever 17 win streak and 6 title defenses (2x Khabib, BJ, Frankie, Benson).

Division cleared, undeniable resume and no stone unturned.



And he'd be still 34, so he could take the time to bulk up and properly move to 170.



Don't mess a legendary run in sight for some Topuria beef or double-belt nonsense.