  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Media Opinion: Respect for Ilia Topuria, even if he made the wrong move

Kowboy On Sherdog

Kowboy On Sherdog

Cheers to another 20 years
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
Joined
Oct 20, 2004
Messages
102,886
Reaction score
177,729
ilia2belts.jpg

ARE YOU READY MIAMI ??#UFC314 is STACKED 🔥

Get tickets ➡️ https://t.co/wHZIAclFPP pic.twitter.com/oseoq4X444

— UFC (@ufc) February 20, 2025
Click to expand...

Editor’s note: The views and opinions expressed below are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Sherdog.com, its affiliates and sponsors or its parent company, Evolve Media.



In a major shock to the mixed martial arts world, Ilia Topuria vacated his undisputed Ultimate Fighting Championship featherweight title to pursue two-division glory as a lightweight. In light of his departure, UFC CEO Dana White announced that Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes would clash for the vacant featherweight crown at UFC 314 on April 12. The earth-shaking developments could very well set a new standard in a sport that has been plagued by fighters attempting to become two-division champions simultaneously, resulting in at least one weight class being held up in the process. However, it is also a severely disappointing announcement in another way. I’ll start with the good.

Ever since Conor McGregor used his larger-than-life status to put entire divisions on hold in pursuit of becoming the first “champ-champ”—he fought three times outside of 145 pounds while he was the featherweight boss—a plethora of fighters have attempted to mimic McGregor. Some have succeeded—Amanda Nunes, Henry Cejudo and Daniel Cormier—while others have come up short. Regardless, rather than have champions focus on the kingdom they rule, they have been focusing their attention to other pastures. It has been a bane of these divisions, whether they succeed or not.


When they have succeeded, only Nunes has defended both titles while holding them. Of course, a major asterisk would be placed on one of those belts, as the women’s featherweight division was shallower than a kiddie pool, never having more than a handful of respectable fighters within the confines of the division at any given time. Thus, most never really considered it a true division, which further explains why the UFC shelved it following Nunes’ exit. Furthermore, women’s bantamweight, the other division over which Nunes reigned, was often considered to be the shallowest weight class outside of 145 pounds. In hindsight, Nunes was the only true simultaneous two-division champion. It’s not like McGregor, Cejudo and Cormier ever defended the belt in the lighter class after obtaining the title up a division; and remember, McGregor never defended a championship in either of his weight classes.

I get the feeling White was just as annoyed as I have been, as he had been more reluctant to grant those types of challenges of late. The last one only came about when Islam Makhachev’s originally scheduled opponent, Charles Oliveira, pulled out of their scheduled contest at UFC 294. Volkanovski stepped in on short notice—something that was celebrated since the result of their first encounter was highly controversial. Nevertheless, Makhachev dominated the smaller champion in the rematch, and no other titleholder has built up the cache to make an attempt since.

With Topuria vacating to move up, it appears a new precedent is being set: If you really want to pursue multi-divisional glory, you have to be willing to sacrifice the title you already possess. In that sense, should Topuria succeed in his goal of winning the lightweight belt, he should be celebrated more than any other multi-divisional champion. Why? Because he was willing to give up his championship status when none of his predecessors had to do so. It’s plausible he’s doing it to make a point, but it’s a valid one and should be honored. In a day and age where NBA players want to be paid millions of dollars to put in half-assed efforts and follow load-management plans during the regular season, Topuria is an athlete who’s actually willing to give something up in pursuit of glory.

Given that Belal Muhammad was talking about vacating his welterweight title to chase gold at 185 pounds, it sounds like this may have been something White was discussing with fighters behind the scenes. It’s too coincidental when he makes that statement, and, in a matter of hours, Topuria becomes the first champion to actually step aside. Regardless, it should be a welcome change, as we shouldn’t see divisions endure long stretches where championships aren’t defended. I don’t know an MMA fan who wouldn’t view that as good news.

However, it does provide me some heartache to see Topuria give up on being the 145-pound kingpin so quickly. With a single title defense under his belt, it’s hard to believe he’s going to have a deep enough resume to be in the argument for the featherweight GOAT with Volkanovski, Jose Aldo and Max Holloway. Sure, Topuria has wins over two of those men, but he doesn’t have the longevity of Holloway or Volkanovski. Plus, some might argue neither Holloway nor Volkanovski were in their primes when Topuria defeated them. That wouldn’t be Topuria’s fault, but it’s a fair argument. Regardless, Topuria could have quashed those debates if he had hung around a bit longer. Given that he won the title after having just turned 27, Topuria had the best shot at breaking Demetrious Johnson’s record for consecutive defenses at 11 as any of the current champions. It appears that’s not a goal in which he has any interest.

This is a huge risk for Topuria. He has fought at 155 pounds before, and he had some struggles against Jai Herbert in his lone UFC appearance in the division; and Herbert isn’t anywhere near being considered a contender. I’ll admit Topuria isn’t the same fighter he was when he fought Herbert, but given his short frame, it’s hard to believe there aren’t any lessons to be taken from that contest. After all, it was just three years ago.

I may not agree with the decision Topuria is making, but I have to respect it. More than that, I believe it will prove to be a good thing for the sport as a whole. That alone will make him a historical figure that few could rival for what they did outside of their actual fighting ability. In those terms, I wish him all the success in the world, even if I don’t believe it’s the best move for his career.

@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
 
This should be the standard in mma, fighters should drop their belt if they move to other weight classes unless they have a ton of defences.

If Illia wins at LW, then he’ll still be a multi weight class champ, it’s not much of a difference.
 
Neck&Neck said:
Welcome to the Big Top Circus
I wish him the best of the luck
Click to expand...

Kertol said:
I wonder if he still gets ppv points. What if he relinquishes prior?
Click to expand...

Preston broadus said:
He's the next bj penn
Click to expand...

TriangleMonkey said:
Im drinking that shiat!
Click to expand...

daydrinking said:
I love it. Giving up the title keeps the sport healthy even if it's risky for him personally. I'll be rooting for him 100%
Click to expand...

Contempt said:
Respect for actually vacating his title to move up... Islam is still probably going to crush him though.
Click to expand...

wildchild88 said:
This should be the standard in mma, fighters should drop their belt if they move to other weight classes unless they have a ton of defences.

If Illia wins at LW, then he’ll still be a multi weight class champ, it’s not much of a difference.
Click to expand...
ilia-topuria-ilia.gif
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
ilia2belts.jpg



Editor’s note: The views and opinions expressed below are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Sherdog.com, its affiliates and sponsors or its parent company, Evolve Media.



In a major shock to the mixed martial arts world, Ilia Topuria vacated his undisputed Ultimate Fighting Championship featherweight title to pursue two-division glory as a lightweight. In light of his departure, UFC CEO Dana White announced that Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes would clash for the vacant featherweight crown at UFC 314 on April 12. The earth-shaking developments could very well set a new standard in a sport that has been plagued by fighters attempting to become two-division champions simultaneously, resulting in at least one weight class being held up in the process. However, it is also a severely disappointing announcement in another way. I’ll start with the good.

Ever since Conor McGregor used his larger-than-life status to put entire divisions on hold in pursuit of becoming the first “champ-champ”—he fought three times outside of 145 pounds while he was the featherweight boss—a plethora of fighters have attempted to mimic McGregor. Some have succeeded—Amanda Nunes, Henry Cejudo and Daniel Cormier—while others have come up short. Regardless, rather than have champions focus on the kingdom they rule, they have been focusing their attention to other pastures. It has been a bane of these divisions, whether they succeed or not.


When they have succeeded, only Nunes has defended both titles while holding them. Of course, a major asterisk would be placed on one of those belts, as the women’s featherweight division was shallower than a kiddie pool, never having more than a handful of respectable fighters within the confines of the division at any given time. Thus, most never really considered it a true division, which further explains why the UFC shelved it following Nunes’ exit. Furthermore, women’s bantamweight, the other division over which Nunes reigned, was often considered to be the shallowest weight class outside of 145 pounds. In hindsight, Nunes was the only true simultaneous two-division champion. It’s not like McGregor, Cejudo and Cormier ever defended the belt in the lighter class after obtaining the title up a division; and remember, McGregor never defended a championship in either of his weight classes.

I get the feeling White was just as annoyed as I have been, as he had been more reluctant to grant those types of challenges of late. The last one only came about when Islam Makhachev’s originally scheduled opponent, Charles Oliveira, pulled out of their scheduled contest at UFC 294. Volkanovski stepped in on short notice—something that was celebrated since the result of their first encounter was highly controversial. Nevertheless, Makhachev dominated the smaller champion in the rematch, and no other titleholder has built up the cache to make an attempt since.

With Topuria vacating to move up, it appears a new precedent is being set: If you really want to pursue multi-divisional glory, you have to be willing to sacrifice the title you already possess. In that sense, should Topuria succeed in his goal of winning the lightweight belt, he should be celebrated more than any other multi-divisional champion. Why? Because he was willing to give up his championship status when none of his predecessors had to do so. It’s plausible he’s doing it to make a point, but it’s a valid one and should be honored. In a day and age where NBA players want to be paid millions of dollars to put in half-assed efforts and follow load-management plans during the regular season, Topuria is an athlete who’s actually willing to give something up in pursuit of glory.

Given that Belal Muhammad was talking about vacating his welterweight title to chase gold at 185 pounds, it sounds like this may have been something White was discussing with fighters behind the scenes. It’s too coincidental when he makes that statement, and, in a matter of hours, Topuria becomes the first champion to actually step aside. Regardless, it should be a welcome change, as we shouldn’t see divisions endure long stretches where championships aren’t defended. I don’t know an MMA fan who wouldn’t view that as good news.

However, it does provide me some heartache to see Topuria give up on being the 145-pound kingpin so quickly. With a single title defense under his belt, it’s hard to believe he’s going to have a deep enough resume to be in the argument for the featherweight GOAT with Volkanovski, Jose Aldo and Max Holloway. Sure, Topuria has wins over two of those men, but he doesn’t have the longevity of Holloway or Volkanovski. Plus, some might argue neither Holloway nor Volkanovski were in their primes when Topuria defeated them. That wouldn’t be Topuria’s fault, but it’s a fair argument. Regardless, Topuria could have quashed those debates if he had hung around a bit longer. Given that he won the title after having just turned 27, Topuria had the best shot at breaking Demetrious Johnson’s record for consecutive defenses at 11 as any of the current champions. It appears that’s not a goal in which he has any interest.

This is a huge risk for Topuria. He has fought at 155 pounds before, and he had some struggles against Jai Herbert in his lone UFC appearance in the division; and Herbert isn’t anywhere near being considered a contender. I’ll admit Topuria isn’t the same fighter he was when he fought Herbert, but given his short frame, it’s hard to believe there aren’t any lessons to be taken from that contest. After all, it was just three years ago.

I may not agree with the decision Topuria is making, but I have to respect it. More than that, I believe it will prove to be a good thing for the sport as a whole. That alone will make him a historical figure that few could rival for what they did outside of their actual fighting ability. In those terms, I wish him all the success in the world, even if I don’t believe it’s the best move for his career.

@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
Click to expand...

Sherdog media still sucking Mcgregor's nuts in 2025. Shamefull
 
wildchild88 said:
This should be the standard in mma, fighters should drop their belt if they move to other weight classes unless they have a ton of defences.

If Illia wins at LW, then he’ll still be a multi weight class champ, it’s not much of a difference.
Click to expand...
I agree. These super fights only made sense when champs were reigning for a while. Now it seems like they get 1 defense and they go after double champ status.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

BangBang
Cage Culture: Max Holloway Vs Ilia Topuria Extended Promo
Replies
8
Views
1K
JohnMandick
JohnMandick
octagonation
Ilia Topuria vs Islam Makhachev should happen in late 2025 (Makhachev needs to beat Arman, while Ilia needs to beat winner of Sterling-Movsar)
2
Replies
26
Views
2K
Nausicaa
N
payton
Rewatch Ilia Topuria at 155
2 3
Replies
50
Views
3K
Rubios
R
P
Could Merab convince Dana to let him move up and challenge Topuria?
2 3
Replies
45
Views
907
HP_Nut
H

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,824
Messages
56,923,588
Members
175,459
Latest member
chutebox4lyfe

Share this page

Back
Top