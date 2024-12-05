Will Merab Dvalishvili be a formal challenge for Umar Nurmagomedov, as many people are saying?

I don't think so. For me, it will be a very tough fight.



Nobody wins 11 straight fights for nothing. It's worth remembering that the level of competition Merab faced is nothing compared to what Umar faced.



However, I'll be rooting for Merab, there's no way around it. I like the guy. The work he's done on his own image is spectacular, going from a figure hated by UFC/MMA fans to a beloved figure. He's very charismatic and funny.



So, I have two questions for you:



1) Who will WIN?



2) Who will YOU SUPPORT?