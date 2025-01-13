  • Xenforo Cloud upgraded our forum to XenForo version 2.3.4. This update has created styling issues to our current templates, this is just a temporary look. We will continue to work on clearing up these issues for the next few days and restore the site to its more familiar look, but please report any other issues you may experience so we can look into. Thanks for your patience and understanding.

Media Coach: Umar Nurmagomedov Won’t Be Able to 'Keep Pace' with Merab Dvalishvili

Kowboy On Sherdog

Kowboy On Sherdog

Cheers to another 20 years
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
Joined
Oct 20, 2004
Messages
99,342
Reaction score
168,518
dm_240915_dm_ufc_merab_wins_over_sean143.jpg

👀Merab Dvalishvili’s coach predicts Umar won’t keep up with Merab’s relentless pace:

“3rd, 4th, and 5th rounds, I think it’s gonna be Merab’s fight. I expect a hard couple of rounds, but I also expect Merab to do what he does best and take over.”



🎥 @Home_of_Fight ▫️ pic.twitter.com/jbVm0TGHCl


— Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) January 10, 2025
Click to expand...
www.sherdog.com

Coach: Umar Nurmagomedov Won’t Be Able to 'Keep Pace' with Merab Dvalishvili

Merab Dvalishvili’s head coach is confident that the champ will retain his title against Umar Nurmagomedov.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com

Merab Dvalishvili’s head coach is confident that the champ will retain his title against Umar Nurmagomedov.

Dvalishvili will put his bantamweight title on the line against Nurmagomedov in the co-main event at UFC 311 on Jan. 18 at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California. Many expect Nurmagomedov’s elite wrestling to be Dvalishvili’s toughest test to date. While Syndicate MMA head coach John Wood doesn’t expect an easy night at the office for Dvalishvili, he believes “The Machine” will get his hand raised.

According to Wood, Dvalishvili’s cardio is going to be the game changer like it has been against most of his previous opponents. While Wood envisions a tough couple of rounds in the beginning, he believes “The Machine” will take over as the fight goes to deeper waters.

“He just has a different pace, a different cardio that is such a big weapon,” Wood recently told Home of Fight. “And I expect Umar to be able to deal with some of those things. But come, third, fourth, fifth round, I think it’s gonna be a Merab fight… I expect a hard couple of rounds. But I expect Merab to do what he does and take over and put that grind and that pace on. And we fully expect, we’re gonna get taken down, we’re gonna get punched, we’re gonna get kicked. But we’re gonna get back up, we’re gonna be OK… I see it being like a basic Merab Dvalishvili fight where I don’t think [Umar] will be able to keep pace, and I think that we’re walking out of that cage with that belt wrapped around his waist.”

Dvalishvili won the title with a dominant unanimous decision win over Sean O’Malley at UFC 306 in September 2024. The Georgian was initially loathe to fight Nurmagomedov, accusing the undefeated Dagestani of being gifted a title shot because of his cousin, Khabib Nurmagomedov.



@Sakuraba'sEar

@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh

@Neck&Neck @Horiguchi'sEar
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

rstringer
News Merab already ducking Umar
6 7 8
Replies
140
Views
4K
RockyLockridge
RockyLockridge
Dreyga_King of Sherbums
Media Umar claims Merab is ducking; He considers fighting someone else before Ramadan
3 4 5
Replies
81
Views
2K
TheMMAnalyst
TheMMAnalyst
A
Merab will wipe the floor with Umar if they fight
2 3
Replies
59
Views
3K
Gregoire1
Gregoire1
Mohawk Banditó
Media Suga "Sean" O'Malley thinks his next fight is for the title
2 3
Replies
47
Views
1K
bjjwar
bjjwar
krelianx
Sean's path to GOATness - Merab, Umar, Topuria
2 3
Replies
45
Views
2K
Karate Kid
Karate Kid

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,256,170
Messages
56,763,100
Members
175,389
Latest member
tmbackyardboxer

Share this page

Back
Top