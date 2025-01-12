  • Xenforo Cloud upgraded our forum to XenForo version 2.3.4. This update has created styling issues to our current templates, this is just a temporary look. We will continue to work on clearing up these issues for the next few days and restore the site to its more familiar look, but please report any other issues you may experience so we can look into. Thanks for your patience and understanding.

Media Umar Nurmagomedov Believes Merab Dvalishvili 'Created' Beef Ahead of UFC 311

Kowboy On Sherdog

Kowboy On Sherdog

Cheers to another 20 years
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
Joined
Oct 20, 2004
Messages
99,273
Reaction score
168,405
2172059417.0.jpg

Umar Nurmagomedov doesn’t think Merab Dvalishvili has any reason to hate him.

www.sherdog.com

Umar Nurmagomedov Believes Merab Dvalishvili 'Created' Beef Ahead of UFC 311

Umar Nurmagomedov doesn’t think Merab Dvalishvili has any reason to hate him.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com
Nurmagomedov challenges Dvalishvili for the bantamweight title in the co-main event at UFC 311 on Jan. 18 at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. Dvalishvili was initially adamant about not fighting Nurmagomedov in his very first title defense. According to “The Machine,” the undefated Nurmagomedov is undeserving of a title shot despite six UFC wins under his belt. Dvalishvili accuses Nurmagomedov of being favored by the UFC due to the legacy of his family name.

Dvalishvili ultimately accepted the fight, citing intolerable insults from Nurmagomedov. The two also went off on the same topic during a promotional presser last month. However, it remains slightly unclear what insults Dvalishvili is referring to, as Nurmagomedov hasn’t seemed to cross any boundaries in terms of trash talking. Dvalishvili has vowed to slap Nurmagomedov if he doesn’t receive an apology after their fight. Nurmagomedov believes he has no reason to apologize to Dvalishvili and hopes the Georgian can back his words with action.

“I don’t see about what I have to say sorry,” Nurmagomedov recently told Shakiel Mahjouri. “For what?... Nobody’s seen [me saying anything disrespectful]. He created this because he needs some reason to hate me. And maybe he needs reason to bring his followers, his fans to support him… We’re gonna see how he gonna [slap me]. You honor your words before you say it, after that your words honor you.”

Dvalishvili is riding a 13-fight winning streak topped off by a dominant title win over Sean O’Malley at UFC 306 this past September. Dvalishvili also had a long road to the title, though his unwillingness to fight teammate Aljamain Sterling was also partly responsible for the delay.



@Sakuraba'sEar

@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh

@Neck&Neck @Horiguchi'sEar
 
Umar quoted a Georgian proverb, and Merab chose to interpret that as disrespecting the country. But in the end, it's just more manlet drama.
 
Umar quoted a Georgian proverb, and Merab chose to interpret that as disrespecting the country. But in the end, it's just more manlet drama.
fortheo said:
It wasn't even an actual georgian proverb lol. Ali just being Ali.
Click to expand...

That's even better <lmao>
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Mohawk Banditó
Media Suga "Sean" O'Malley thinks his next fight is for the title
2 3
Replies
47
Views
1K
bjjwar
bjjwar
rstringer
News Merab already ducking Umar
6 7 8
Replies
140
Views
4K
RockyLockridge
RockyLockridge
Kowboy On Sherdog
Khabib: Umar Nurmagomedov Will Show Why Merab Dvalishvili Is Nervous at UFC 311
2 3
Replies
55
Views
2K
Sasha
Sasha
Dreyga_King of Sherbums
Media Umar claims Merab is ducking; He considers fighting someone else before Ramadan
3 4 5
Replies
81
Views
2K
TheMMAnalyst
TheMMAnalyst
Kowboy On Sherdog
Umar Nurmagomedov Doesn’t Want To Wait for Merab Dvalishvili
2 3 4
Replies
64
Views
3K
BangBang
BangBang

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,256,102
Messages
56,758,935
Members
175,388
Latest member
anazaroff1

Share this page

Back
Top